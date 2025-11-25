Newcastle vs Newcastle: a year abroad down under

3 hours ago

Last year I had the chance to spend two semesters studying abroad in Australia. It was an experience that completely reshaped how I think about university, travel, and my future.

I wanted to share my experience for students who may be debating embarking on a similar opportunity, those who are unsure about their next step or purely those looking to find out more about how impactful a year abroad can be. If this appeals to you, read my articles below as part of a weekly series where I unravel each aspect of year abroad, an Aussie inspired how-to guide to making the most of your study year abroad and other interesting insights about travelling on the other side of the world.

Part one: Why I chose to do a study year abroad

After finishing my second year, I was feeling burnt out and unsure about my next steps. I’d started to lose interest in my degree and found myself daydreaming more about travelling than essays or deadlines. Studying abroad in Australia turned out to be the perfect middle ground; it gave me the chance to explore the world without falling behind on my studies or disconnecting from my academic goals. I was able to experience a new education system, work part-time, and travel after finishing my semester, all while adding something genuinely valuable to my degree. The year not only reignited my curiosity and confidence but also helped me feel more certain about what I want to do after university, at a time when the thought of the post-grad world had felt completely overwhelming.

Australia felt like the perfect fit for what I needed: a place far enough from home to feel like a real adventure, but familiar enough in language and lifestyle to settle in quickly. The universities there are known for their flexible, discussion-based approach to learning, which suited me after years of essay-heavy modules. Beyond academics, I was drawn to the promise of warm weather, coastal cities, and a culture that values balance and well-being as much as hard work. It seemed like somewhere I could rediscover my motivation while living a completely new kind of student life.

While I didn’t consider it at the time, I am so grateful that I added an International Study Abroad Year to my undergraduate degree title as it sets me apart from other students. Aspiring to work in the news and journalism industry, this edge allows me to have an extra layer of depth and understanding of the world which many employers value. Overcoming real-life challenges so independently offers a sense of adaptability and determination. The level of responsibility gained from looking after yourself abroad financially, physically and emotionally while studying is an unmatched achievement. The choice itself to study abroad speaks volumes!

If any of this sounds at all relatable and you’re itching for change, I would urge you to at least explore the idea of a study abroad! Don’t get me wrong it was the hardest year of my life but without a doubt the most rewarding. I wouldn’t change it for the world and hope to inspire others to take the leap which will ultimately change your life forever.

Part two: Arriving and settling in

When the huge day finally came to take the leap across the world, I was a mix of nervous excitement and disbelief. After the teary goodbyes and obligatory duty-free browse, it hit me — this was really happening. That strange mix of fear and thrill wasn’t something to fight; it was proof that I was stepping into something that would help me grow in ways I couldn’t yet imagine.

Landing in Sydney after what felt like a never-ending flight, I was greeted by a wave of jet lag, and the realisation that “Newcastle” in Australia is another two hours north. Once I finally arrived at my university, I headed to the help desk to get signed in and keys to my accommodation. After lugging my huge suitcase across campus, I was met with palm trees, friendly faces, and a relaxed atmosphere that immediately eased my nerves.

Settling in took time. I have to admit the jet lag look quite a while to combat and the practice fire alarm didn’t help. However, staying in on-campus accommodation at my college made meeting people much easier – think communal dinners, last-minute beach trips, and movie nights that helped the homesickness fade. For those considering living off-campus, there are great local share houses and private rentals, but I’d recommend starting in college if you want instant community.

The practical side of moving abroad was definitely a learning curve: setting up an Australian bank account, sorting out a SIM card (pay as you go plans are definitely the way to go), and learning the local transport apps like Opal. My best advice? Do a little research beforehand, but don’t panic as there is only so much you can figure out without being there. Everyone’s in the same boat, figuring it out as they go.

Jet lag, culture shock, and waves of homesickness are all part of the process, but they pass faster than you think. Make friends wherever you can! One of my closest Aussie friends, Amy, who I’m still in touch with now, only spoke to me because she could tell I was struggling figuring out which bus to get back to campus. Every challenge – from navigating new cities to surviving the first overwhelming trip to Coles (Australia’s version of Tesco) – makes you more confident and independent.