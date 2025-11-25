The Tab

Rejoicify! We’re getting a Glinda prequel, and the Wicked universe just keeps expanding

Release it already!

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Grab your broomsticks and tap shoes because Gregory Maguire, the mastermind behind the original Wicked novel, has announced a brand-new prequel, and it’s all about everyone’s favourite bubble-riding blonde icon.

Credit: Universal

The upcoming book, Galinda: A Charmed Childhood, will explore the good witch’s early life long before she became Oz’s princess of pink. Think less popular and more “privileged girl with issues”, as Maguire dives into Galinda’s upbringing as the youngest of four in a noble (and seriously messy) family.

The novel lands in September 2026, which means we have to wait almost 10 months. Truly, no one suffers like Wicked lovers.

This glossy new release is set to accompany Maguire’s other 2026 prequel, Elphie, which focused on, you guessed it, Elphaba’s early life. Galinda clocks in at 256 pages and will be arriving as a deluxe hardcover, complete with stenciled edges and fancy endpapers, because Glinda demands luxury.

It also marks Maguire’s ninth trip back into the Oz universe, slotting in before both his original four-book series and the Maracoor trilogy.

What do we already know about Galinda’s childhood?

Credit: Universal

A lot more than you might think. Before Glinda The Good Witch was floating around in bubbles, she was a privileged-but-neglected girl growing up in the market town of Frottica in northern Oz.

She’s the daughter of Highmuster Arduenna and Larena Upland, a noble family whose reputation was everything. The youngest of four, Galinda was a gifted dancer, but her family were busy beefing with local merchants who hated her father’s business tactics… blissfully unnoticed by Galinda herself.

Dancing became her coping mechanism and her ticket out of a tense household. Her obsession with charm, grace, and social climbing? All seeded right here.

So what will Galinda actually be about?

Expect drama, dancing, and dynastic downfall. The book follows Galinda as she competes in district dance competitions while her father tries to juggle rising resentment from the town’s merchants. Spoiler: It does not go well.

As her world teeters, Galinda twirls her way toward a future she hopes will lift her above the chaos of her childhood. Emotional damage but make it sparkly.

Following the announcement, people immediately started campaigning for Ariana Grande to narrate the audiobook, according to The Mirror US. If Harper Collins doesn’t make this happen, there will be riots in Oz.

Featured image credit: Universal

