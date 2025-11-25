Love Is Blind’s Zack changes ‘creepy’ caption for anniversary with Bliss after backlash

3 hours ago

Zack and Bliss were a fan-favourite from season four of Love Is Blind, and have been married since the series. But Zack’s latest Instagram anniversary post has made lots of people uncomfortable, and now he’s backtracked.

The iconic Love Is Blind duo celebrated three years of marriage earlier this year, but Zack made an extra post for their three and a half year anniversary.

“Three and a half years together. I have officially crossed a line no one else ever reached. You have chosen to stay with me longer than anyone else,” he said on an Instagram post.

“We have crossed oceans together. Felt the rumble of planes under our feet. Sugar on our tongues from a tiny candy shop in London. Danced on the wet stones of a Dublin sidewalk. Felt the soft glow of Tokyo at night.”

He continued: “Three and a half years. I am the one you chose to be with forever. The one who will keep waking up beside you as our hair greys and our daughter grows.”

This version of the post is edited, as the original started getting criticism from Zack’s followers for being “creepy” and giving “possessive” vibes.

The main change is in the last paragraph, which The Tab can confirm originally said: “Three and a half years. I am the one who stayed, the one who will keep waking up beside you as our hair greys and our daughter grows. I have been with you longer than anyone else. I intend to make sure no one else ever comes close.”

People in the comments are making their opinions on this caption clear.

“I know your intent wasn’t bad, but this is not the best way to express love. Sounds possessive and creepy,” said one comment.

“This is giving Joe Goldberg,” another comment said.

The Tab has reached out to Zack Goytowski for comment.

