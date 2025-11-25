The Tab

Love Is Blind’s Zack changes ‘creepy’ caption for anniversary with Bliss after backlash

Everyone’s saying it gives ‘possessive’ vibes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Zack and Bliss were a fan-favourite from season four of Love Is Blind, and have been married since the series. But Zack’s latest Instagram anniversary post has made lots of people uncomfortable, and now he’s backtracked.

The iconic Love Is Blind duo celebrated three years of marriage earlier this year, but Zack made an extra post for their three and a half year anniversary.

“Three and a half years together. I have officially crossed a line no one else ever reached. You have chosen to stay with me longer than anyone else,” he said on an Instagram post.

“We have crossed oceans together. Felt the rumble of planes under our feet. Sugar on our tongues from a tiny candy shop in London. Danced on the wet stones of a Dublin sidewalk. Felt the soft glow of Tokyo at night.”

He continued: “Three and a half years. I am the one you chose to be with forever. The one who will keep waking up beside you as our hair greys and our daughter grows.”

This version of the post is edited, as the original started getting criticism from Zack’s followers for being “creepy” and giving “possessive” vibes.

via Instagram

The main change is in the last paragraph, which The Tab can confirm originally said: “Three and a half years. I am the one who stayed, the one who will keep waking up beside you as our hair greys and our daughter grows. I have been with you longer than anyone else. I intend to make sure no one else ever comes close.”

People in the comments are making their opinions on this caption clear.

“I know your intent wasn’t bad, but this is not the best way to express love. Sounds possessive and creepy,” said one comment.

“This is giving Joe Goldberg,” another comment said.

The Tab has reached out to Zack Goytowski for comment.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Imperial College London staff strike over ongoing pay dispute

Lucy Evanson

The University and College Union (UCU) has confirmed staff will be striking for at least four days

Why a Campbell’s Soup exec is being sued, after an explosive secret recording leaked

Hebe Hancock

His comments have gone viral

Student had sinister plea during rearrest, 11 years after stabbing friend 19 times for Slender Man

Kieran Galpin

Morgan Geyser was briefly on the run over the weekend

