Here are the seven best study spots on Lancaster University’s campus

Because, let’s be honest, it’s time to lock in for your deadlines rather than party all week

4 hours ago

As much as you might miss the freedom of summer and the boozy nights out of Freshers’ Week, university is now living up to its name and the work is beginning to pile up.

The chances are that you’ve tried to sift through the tasks and assignments in your bedroom, but if we’re being real, it doesn’t take much until you’ve been distracted and spent the time doom-scrolling instead.

So, it’s time to get out of that slump and finally find somewhere you can call your own study spot – we’ve listened to our readers, and compiled a list of some of the best places to study on campus.

1. The Library

Yes, it’s a boring and cliché suggestion, but with a library as big as ours there’s no shortage of different study environments. Set right in the heart of campus, the library boasts three floors ranging from group, to quiet, then silent study as you ascend.

That being said, there’s nothing quite like getting stuck into your assignment in your own study booth on C floor, away from the hustle and bustle. A word of warning, though – get there early (or late) in the day to get a seat.

2. Barkers (Cartmel College)

An option for those living on South-West campus who don’t fancy the trek up the spine to the library. Barkers is situated on Graduate Avenue and is open 8am-10pm during the week, making it the perfect study spot before or after you’ve headed to your lectures.

Barkers regularly hosts live music on evenings (so it’s probably best to crack on with your essays here earlier in the day), and has a great array of drinks and deals available.

3. Bonnington Steps

Perhaps only an option for summer evenings, but nonetheless a great change of scenery when your winter study spots start to feel mundane.

If you’re looking for a more relaxed study sesh with friends, then sitting by Bonnington Steps in April is probably more up your street. It can be a real sun trap during the summer months, so don’t forget your suncream and an iced drink from Coastal – and to actually study, of course.

4. LEC

Probably a Lancaster Uni student classic. LEC is home to some great study spots, from its atrium to multiple breakout spaces across the three buildings.

It also has some outdoor seating for summer months, if you walk through the d0ors opposite the staircase found to the left of the atrium.

5. The Northern Oak (County College)

Perfect for whether you’re studying or living on North campus, The Northern Oak is open throughout the day (alongside the common room) for your midday study sesh. The room remains close to empty during the day, ensuring minimal distractions and comfortable seating for you to crank that essay out.

Maybe just don’t go after 5pm and get distracted by the three for £9 deal…

6. Student Commons

Hidden in plain sight, and such a gem when you discover it. Student Commons is situated behind the Library, and is the perfect spot for some quick in-between-lectures reading or catching up – especially if you value studying solo.

7. Learning Zone

Situated at the top of the Alexandra Square steps, the Learning Zone is often a site for careers and networking events, but boasts booths and learning pods that are great for getting some work done during the day.

The gentle buzz of the place and the ability to people watch from there make it a more laid-back spot than other areas on campus, and it’s easily accessible from the North Spine.

