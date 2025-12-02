The Tab

Keith Castillo gives ‘disgusting’ response after viral video giving homeless people knives

He plans to go on a full US tour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Influencer Keith Castillo was everywhere over the weekend after posting a video of him handing out knives to homeless people, and he has a ruthless response to all the backlash.

Keith, who goes by PovWolfy on social media, is known for his “giveaway” videos where he hands out controversial items to “help” the homeless, like shots of alcohol, cigarettes and full bottles of vodka.

The 29-year-old mostly stays faceless in his videos and doesn’t share much about his private life, instead pointing his camera at the vulnerable people he gives “gifts” to.

In a video shared to both TikTok and Instagram Reels using Drake’s God’s Plan as the audio, Keith appears to give out machetes to homeless people on the streets of New Orleans.

“Do you want one of these?” he said as he walked up to people living on the street.

He captioned the video: “Keeping the homeless in the streets.”

After the TikTok comments immediately flooded with people calling him out for giving dangerous weapons to vulnerable people, Keith claimed he was trying to help the homeless of New Orleans “protect” themselves so they could stay safe.

This explanation didn’t stop the TikTok backlash, and his account, which had 42k followers, is now banned. The video is still up on Instagram Reels.

Even after all the controversy, Keith wants to continue making his content. He told the New York Post that he plans to tour more cities in the US, doing more “giveaways” to their homeless communities.

“I have like 30 machetes in my car right now,” he said. “Dude, they’re cheap.”

He added: “I travel around, bulk record in one city and then for my safety go to another city, do the same thing there for like two weeks and kind of like travel around.”

When asked if he thinks what he’s doing is dangerous, Keith had a brutal response.

“Honestly, I really don’t care, bro, it’s good for the clicks and views, you know,” the influencer said. “Gotta do what we have to do so we eat.”

Featured image via TikTok

