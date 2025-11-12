The Tab

Chappell Roan is getting dragged AGAIN after ‘rude’ hand gesture towards popular TikToker

The video has gone super viral

Hebe Hancock

It seems like Chappell Roan can’t catch a break — or maybe she’s just not trying to. The Good Luck, Babe! singer is being dragged again, this time for seemingly being rude to a TikToker at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony over the weekend.

Before she even arrived, a short clip from the event had already gone viral. In the video, a staff member can be heard briefing photographers: “Chappell’s coming. No one yell at her or she’ll leave. Everyone be quiet, be nice … smiley.” You can even hear a few photographers chuckling in the background.

At the same event, Chappell hit the carpet and came face-to-face with TikToker Harry Daniels.

If you’re not familiar, Daniels went viral back in 2022 for his painfully off-key serenades aimed at celebs — a kind of cringe-comedy bit that’s somehow become his entire brand. He’s been popping up at red carpets ever since, singing to whoever will listen (and occasionally, whoever won’t).

At the same event, both Janelle Monáe and Raye recognised him, laughing along and even joining in.

@harry.daniels i adore adore adore ADORE her. Have u guys heard her charli xcx collab @Raye @Rock Hall #raye ♬ original sound – harry daniels

When he tried the same thing with Chappell, she wasn’t having any of it. He sang the line “She’s got away” from Chappell’s song The Subway, before she rolled her eyes, put up a hand, and walked away — a move people have described as her “shooing him off”. Daniels laughed it off, saying: “Oh she literally got away.”

One person commented: “The difference between Raye and Chappell’s reaction should be studied.”

@harry.daniels shes very sweet plz dont be mean to her from a 3 second reaction its for the lolz yall 🙏🙏🙏 #chappellroan @chappell roan @Rock Hall ♬ original sound – harry daniels

Cue the dragging. The comments under Harry’s video were brutal: “She forgets her fans are the ones giving her money” and “Challenge: Chappell Roan being nice to anyone. Difficulty: impossible.”

Daniels defended her in the caption, saying: “She’s very sweet plz dont be mean to her from a three second reaction”.

It’s not the first time she’s been accused of having an attitude. At the 2024 MTV VMAs, she famously snapped at a photographer after being told to “shut up”, replying, “You shut the f**k up. Don’t. Not me, b**ch.”

A month later, at Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour movie premiere, she publicly called out another photographer, claiming he’d been “disrespectful” to her at a previous event.

People are now split — some think she’s just setting boundaries and refusing to play along with uncomfortable antics, while others say she’s crossing the line from confident to cocky. Chappell Roan’s red carpet era is going to keep the internet very busy.

The Tab has reached out to Chappell Roan for comment.

Featured image credit: TikTok/@harry.daniels

