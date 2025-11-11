‘Chappell’s coming’: Event planner issues stark warning as Chappell Roan joins red carpet

3 hours ago

After several instances of Chappell Roan being *that* girl on the red carpet, an event organiser issued a stark warning to the journalists and photographers wanting to get a viral moment from the iconic pop star.

Dressed to the nines in a Lady Gaga-esque getup comprised of newspaper cuttings, chainmail and a chandelier headpiece, Chappell Roan attended the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony over the weekend. In a clip that has since gone viral on TikTok, one of the red carpet attendees was heard giving photographers a firm warning against provoking a Red Wine Supernova from Chappell.

“Okay, Chappell’s coming. No one yell at her or she will leave,” she said in the video. “Be quiet, be nice, smiley.”

It seemingly worked because Chappell was not accosted by any rude paparazzi on that red carpet. Though the MailOnline reported that it was rules set out by Chappell herself, there is no confirmation on that.

In the comments, one person argued: “Media training or training media!”

“This is the respect that everyone on the red carpet needs,” another wrote.

Chappell Roan has always been outspoken, especially on red carpets

Though it’s an incredibly divisive subject, with some arguing that she shouldn’t be famous if she doesn’t want the attention, most people seem to agree that Chappell Roan has been setting out boundaries on red carpets.

The first moment came at 2024’s VMAs, where Chappell famously told a photographer to “shut the f*ck up” after he shouted similar at her.

She later confronted the photographer again at Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour, telling him: “You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologise to me.”

These are only two of the moments that have earned her the alias of Chappell Moan. A personal favourite of mine was recently, when she got into a heated exchange with the literal federal government. Queen behaviour, through and through.

It started when she told her audience, “F**k ICE forever”, with Homeland Security responding with: “Pink Pony Club is good. Pedophiles are bad. That’s who we’re getting off of our streets. Get a grip.”

Featured image credit: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock