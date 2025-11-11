The Tab
Chappell Roan

‘Chappell’s coming’: Event planner issues stark warning as Chappell Roan joins red carpet

The definition of your reputation preceding you

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

After several instances of Chappell Roan being *that* girl on the red carpet, an event organiser issued a stark warning to the journalists and photographers wanting to get a viral moment from the iconic pop star.

Dressed to the nines in a Lady Gaga-esque getup comprised of newspaper cuttings, chainmail and a chandelier headpiece, Chappell Roan attended the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony over the weekend. In a clip that has since gone viral on TikTok, one of the red carpet attendees was heard giving photographers a firm warning against provoking a Red Wine Supernova from Chappell.

“Okay, Chappell’s coming. No one yell at her or she will leave,” she said in the video. “Be quiet, be nice, smiley.”

It seemingly worked because Chappell was not accosted by any rude paparazzi on that red carpet. Though the MailOnline reported that it was rules set out by Chappell herself, there is no confirmation on that.

In the comments, one person argued: “Media training or training media!”

“This is the respect that everyone on the red carpet needs,” another wrote.

Chappell Roan

Credit: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Chappell Roan has always been outspoken, especially on red carpets

Though it’s an incredibly divisive subject, with some arguing that she shouldn’t be famous if she doesn’t want the attention, most people seem to agree that Chappell Roan has been setting out boundaries on red carpets.

The first moment came at 2024’s VMAs, where Chappell famously told a photographer to “shut the f*ck up” after he shouted similar at her.

She later confronted the photographer again at Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour, telling him: “You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologise to me.”

These are only two of the moments that have earned her the alias of Chappell Moan. A personal favourite of mine was recently, when she got into a heated exchange with the literal federal government. Queen behaviour, through and through.

It started when she told her audience, “F**k ICE forever”, with Homeland Security responding with: “Pink Pony Club is good. Pedophiles are bad. That’s who we’re getting off of our streets. Get a grip.”

Featured image credit: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Latest

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

