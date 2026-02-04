The ultimate week of Birmingham University sports and fitness classes to get your heart racing

28 mins ago

Since leaving halls at UoB and moving to Selly for my second and third years, I have been utilising the sport and fitness classes so much more. By now, I would consider myself pretty knowledgeable on the classes and have a few opinions on them.

Whether you have never been to a class before or are keen to try something new, this guide to seven of the classes at UoB will tell you all you need to know.

Monday – Pilates

In an attempt to become a matcha-drinking, slick back enthusiast, clean girl, pilates is on my weekly rota. I can confirm that when I leave the room, I am not looking very “clean girl” and instead lean more towards “sweaty mess”. These Pilates classes are great if you want to feel the exercises working. My (non-existent) abs are screaming by the end of this class, but in a good, they-will-be-actual-abs-soon way. It also makes you feel very productive on a Monday, squeezing in a cheeky class instead of an Instagram doom scroll. I will warn that if you do not frequently plank, this class is a killer.

Tuesday – Core

For a quick thirty-minute switch-off during deadline season, this class is my go-to. Although I would factor in five minutes getting lost in the sport and fitness building, trying to find studio two. The instructor at core class brings all the encouragement, even when you are tangled up in the Les Mills workout bands and can’t get the equipment off for the life of you (yes, I’ve been there).

Tuesday – Flow Yoga

For a more chill Tuesday, flow yoga is slower paced but not less challenging. The yoga instructor knows his stuff, explaining all the poses and people obviously love it – it’s always a full class. Doing the tree pose with sunlight coming through the Dojo windows is giving all the mindfulness to think deeply about your life choices after a chaotic Circo Monday.

Wednesday – Body Step

A new one for me, and I have to admit- not my favourite. Quite a niche workout with routines stepping on and around a platform, all set to music. My lack of coordination really shone through in this class, and the stepping combos are easier said than done. This is also a workout on the lighter side, so if you want something a bit fun and not too intense, this may be the class for you.

Thursday – Body Pump

My friends and I are big fans of Body Pump. It’s the perfect combo of different moves without feeling too rushed. I will say, if you are not a fan of a squat, this might not be for you, but it is a great way to break a sweat and use some weights. It is always busy, so get in early to secure a good spot; otherwise, you will be front and centre.

Friday – Candlelit yoga

Maybe not a first-year activity, but for the second-years who have recently given in to the half-marathon and sober era, Friday night yoga is the place to be. Joggers and hoodies on, candle-lit yoga gives a whole new meaning to relaxing. If you are having annoying flatmate problems or deadline season has pushed you over the edge, this is the place to be.

Saturday – Disco cycle

As the class highlight of the week, the disco cycle is comparable to The Hunger Games when it comes to securing a place. The weekend is in full swing, and the energy is high, with Spice Girls blaring out of the speakers. How could this not be your ideal Saturday morning? Perfect for sweating out those Friday night jagers, while continuing the party in preparation for Saturday night antics.

Sunday- Barre

To round the week off strong, Barre is where you want to be, combining dance with light weights. It’s a fun, wholesome Sunday activity to get you involved in a new type of exercise and inevitably discover one of your housemates doesn’t have one coordinated bone in their body and another is basically a professional ballerina.

There’s some leaps and jumps involved but with no dance experience needed, it’s a great way to loosen up in a less intensive class than the party disco cycle you endured the day before.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash and Canva