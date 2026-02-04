Lucinda’s exes keep slating her while she causes chaos in the Love Island All Stars villa

3 hours ago

Many Love Islanders in the All Stars villa do not seem to be fans of Lucinda. Several Islanders outside the villa aren’t impressed with her, either. Two of Lucinda’s exes from Love Island are slating her on Snapchat while she’s in the Love Island villa. This is all so delightfully messy.

Mert Okatan

Lucinda met Mert Okatan on Love Island Games in 2025. Although Lucinda won the show with someone else, she got closer to Mert again after the show. Right before All Stars, Lucinda confirmed they had split. Mert has shared lots of his opinions about Lucinda on All Stars.

Remember when Lucinda was going after Ciaran, even though he was couples up with Samie? Mert wrote: “I feel bad for Samie. And Ciaran, tbh.” Ouch.

I think it’s safe to say Mert sided with Belle during her row with Lucinda.

A Love Island viewer did flat-out ask Mert whether he was mad at Lucinda. His expression says rather a lot.

Zac Nunns

Another of Lucinda’s exes has been critiquing her behaviour on Love Island. Zac is the guy who Lucinda ended up with on Love Island: Australia. She broke up with him in February 2024, reportedly so she could go on Love Island again.

When Lucinda arrived as a bombshell, he wrote on Snapchat: “It’s always awkward when I am reviewing a season and an ex walks in the door lmao. A big reason we didn’t work was because a third show was on the table while we were still together. So I am genuinely glad she has found someone who is cool for her to do that.”

Zac seems to be implying Lucinda is in an open relationship with somebody beyond the villa. Although there were rumours this winter about her dating the very wealthy managing director of Peppermayo, ITV have denied she currently has a boyfriend. A Love Island spokesperson said: “This is nonsense, all Islanders are single.”

Zac also mocked Lucinda for her feud with Samie.

This week, Lucinda’s mother had a go at Love Island for how her daughter was coming across on the show. She commented on Instagram: “That was a disgusting piece of TV. The production team should be ashamed of themselves. Lucinda didn’t deserve to be violated like that….disgusting. What a horrid crowd of people. I hope she walks out. And as for all her haters, what a very sad world you live in.”

Zac reshared her comment, and added: “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree I guess.”

Hey, at least Lucinda isn’t boring!

