The Tab
love island all stars lucinda

Lucinda’s exes keep slating her while she causes chaos in the Love Island All Stars villa

They’re busy making memes about her

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Many Love Islanders in the All Stars villa do not seem to be fans of Lucinda. Several Islanders outside the villa aren’t impressed with her, either. Two of Lucinda’s exes from Love Island are slating her on Snapchat while she’s in the Love Island villa. This is all so delightfully messy.

Mert Okatan

Lucinda met Mert Okatan on Love Island Games in 2025. Although Lucinda won the show with someone else, she got closer to Mert again after the show. Right before All Stars, Lucinda confirmed they had split. Mert has shared lots of his opinions about Lucinda on All Stars.

Remember when Lucinda was going after Ciaran, even though he was couples up with Samie? Mert wrote: “I feel bad for Samie. And Ciaran, tbh.” Ouch.

mert on lucinda and ciaran

(Image via Snapchat)

I think it’s safe to say Mert sided with Belle during her row with Lucinda.

lucinda all stars edit by her ex mart

(Image via Snapchat)

A Love Island viewer did flat-out ask Mert whether he was mad at Lucinda. His expression says rather a lot.

mert who seems to still be mad at lucinda

(Image via Snapchat)

Zac Nunns

Another of Lucinda’s exes has been critiquing her behaviour on Love Island. Zac is the guy who Lucinda ended up with on Love Island: Australia. She broke up with him in February 2024, reportedly so she could go on Love Island again.

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

The cringe ‘reason’ Justin Bieber performed half naked at the Grammys, in just his boxers

When Lucinda arrived as a bombshell, he wrote on Snapchat: “It’s always awkward when I am reviewing a season and an ex walks in the door lmao. A big reason we didn’t work was because a third show was on the table while we were still together. So I am genuinely glad she has found someone who is cool for her to do that.”

Zac seems to be implying Lucinda is in an open relationship with somebody beyond the villa. Although there were rumours this winter about her dating the very wealthy managing director of Peppermayo, ITV have denied she currently has a boyfriend. A Love Island spokesperson said: “This is nonsense, all Islanders are single.”

Zac also mocked Lucinda for her feud with Samie.

zac on lucinda and samie feud

(Image via Snapchat)

This week, Lucinda’s mother had a go at Love Island for how her daughter was coming across on the show. She commented on Instagram: “That was a disgusting piece of TV. The production team should be ashamed of themselves. Lucinda didn’t deserve to be violated like that….disgusting. What a horrid crowd of people. I hope she walks out. And as for all her haters, what a very sad world you live in.”

Zac reshared her comment, and added: “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree I guess.”

Hey, at least Lucinda isn’t boring!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

Belle is the embodiment of what you get when you put a real *All Star* in the Love Island villa

Here’s what Chloe thinks of Millie and Zac on All Stars, the only opinion that matters

love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

Latest

All the love, none of the boys: How to throw the ultimate Galentine’s party

Faye Robinson

Your yearly reminder to celebrate female friendships loudly, intentionally and maybe with a hint of cringe appreciation

Single again this Valentines? Here’s your plan for that day we all dread

Violet Kennerk

Let’s avoid being surrounded by loved-up couples and embrace the singleness

Hand model

Hand model details how much she actually gets paid, and I’m about ready to quit my job

Kieran Galpin

Holding an ice cream for eight hours seems chill

season four spicy scenes

All the Bridgerton season four spicy scenes, ranked from cringiest to Colin’s carriage

Claudia Cox

Humanity may never recover from the staircase scene

Hudson Williams

All the juicy stuff we know about the alleged girlfriend of Heated Rivalry’s Hudson

Kieran Galpin

She’s a tattoo artist

a pub in a boat

The story behind the Dry Dock, Leeds students’ favourite landlocked boat that doubles as a pub

Toby Almond

How did the Dry Dock end up stranded 60 miles away from the coast?

Lucy Letby’s furious family share anger over Netflix doc featuring unseen arrest footage

Hebe Hancock

It was released today

Dating expert reveals why Love Island girls always fall so hard for Curtis Pritchard

Ellissa Bain

His game is insane

Meet Challenge for Change, the Glasgow University society that could take you up Mount Everest

Georgia French

‘Why just survive uni when you could summit mountains, run marathons, and actually change lives?’

Guys, the Bridgerton season four opening credits are filled with secret details we all missed

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe I didn’t spot this

All the love, none of the boys: How to throw the ultimate Galentine’s party

Faye Robinson

Your yearly reminder to celebrate female friendships loudly, intentionally and maybe with a hint of cringe appreciation

Single again this Valentines? Here’s your plan for that day we all dread

Violet Kennerk

Let’s avoid being surrounded by loved-up couples and embrace the singleness

Hand model

Hand model details how much she actually gets paid, and I’m about ready to quit my job

Kieran Galpin

Holding an ice cream for eight hours seems chill

season four spicy scenes

All the Bridgerton season four spicy scenes, ranked from cringiest to Colin’s carriage

Claudia Cox

Humanity may never recover from the staircase scene

Hudson Williams

All the juicy stuff we know about the alleged girlfriend of Heated Rivalry’s Hudson

Kieran Galpin

She’s a tattoo artist

a pub in a boat

The story behind the Dry Dock, Leeds students’ favourite landlocked boat that doubles as a pub

Toby Almond

How did the Dry Dock end up stranded 60 miles away from the coast?

Lucy Letby’s furious family share anger over Netflix doc featuring unseen arrest footage

Hebe Hancock

It was released today

Dating expert reveals why Love Island girls always fall so hard for Curtis Pritchard

Ellissa Bain

His game is insane

Meet Challenge for Change, the Glasgow University society that could take you up Mount Everest

Georgia French

‘Why just survive uni when you could summit mountains, run marathons, and actually change lives?’

Guys, the Bridgerton season four opening credits are filled with secret details we all missed

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe I didn’t spot this