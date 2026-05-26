Record-breaking University of York charity walk raises over £25k to support mental health

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A charity walk organised by the University of York has broken records raised over £25,000 for people in need.

The Great York Walk took place on Saturday 16th May, and raised over £26,000. A a record-breaking turnout of more than 178 people tackled routes of 10km, 20km, or 32km all across York.

The funds raised supported Mentally Fit York whose initiative is focused on improving mental health through research, community partnerships, and practical support in York.

The organiser of the event and philanthropy manager at the University of York, Gemma Young, told The York Press: “Seeing so many people gathered together honestly felt incredible.

“Whether people were walking for personal reasons, for loved ones, or simply because they believe mental health matters, every single person contributed to something incredibly powerful.”

The total for this year is approximately three times higher than the amount raised in 2025, and donations are still coming in.

In its sixth year, the walk is now one of the university’s flagship community fundraising events, raising more than £100,000 in total over the years.

The programme helps to fund mental health nursing scholarships, outreach programmes to reduce social isolation, and targeted research into family wellbeing.

Organisers encourage participants to continue fundraising in the days after the event, as around a quarter of donations arrive after the walk has been completed.

Featured imge via TikTok @mia0ntheg0