All the love, none of the boys: How to throw the ultimate Galentine’s party

30 mins ago

Valentine’s Day gets a lot of hype for romance and partnership, but Galentine’s is slightly different. It’s about celebrating the friends who’ve laughed with us through heartbreaks, loss, achievements, new beginnings and ultimately always ready to laugh over a shared bottle of wine. This isn’t an anti-couple day, it’s a reminder that love comes in many forms, and friendships are some of the most genuine relationships you can ever have.

Make the party a night to remember

Last year, my uni flat transformed into the ultimate Galentine’s party, a room with laughter, friendship and just about every shade of pink and red imaginable.

For the ultimate Galentine’s party, there must be an obligatory list of must-haves: Best friends, drinks and everything pink. What started as a simple excuse to get all the girls together quickly became one of the best nights of the year, and an annual tradition us girls promised to repeat.

The power of a colour-themed dress code

The theme must be unapologetically strict: red or pink only. This could be anything from tops to coloured jewellery to even hair dye, as long as it fit the theme of the night. Don’t be afraid to go over-the-top with decor or accessories as you can never have too much enjoyment from party planning or being in a space curated with love. I bought heart-shaped paper plates for snacks, table runner for the aesthetic (and for spilled drinks) and hung banners and sequin ribbons from the ceiling, fully leaning into the theme to host the perfect party.

As students, we may have tight financial budgets and stocking up the drinks cart may not be possible for every party or having enough decorations to cover the entire room, but this won’t make the party any less special. Simple pink lighting or coordinating outfits are enough to be on theme.

Wine everywhere and always

And of course, no celebration involving students would be complete without wine (and plenty of it). Bottles usually come in peoples hands when they arrive, glasses constantly being topped up, and drinks can fuel the consistent laughters and discussions of the evenings.

Although, there are always alternatives to alcohol. If you’re not wanting to get drunk or drinking just isn’t your vibe, a whole night celebrating your friends is still waiting. As a student, don’t be nervous to want too fit in with drinking culture if you’re not comfortable with it, the night with your friends is the priority and that doesn’t need a headache the day after to be worthwhile.

Celebrating female friendship

What made the night truly special was the meaning behind it. Galentine’s wasn’t about replacing Valentine’s Day or focusing on everyone’s relationship status from the day before. It was about celebrating friendships, the ones that get you through academic deadlines, emotional heartbreaks, straining late nights, and everyday chaos that comes with being students at uni. Creating an all girls space meant everyone could enjoy the night, be themselves and express happiness for our girl-friends.

Planning for this year’s celebration

As this year’s Valentine’s weekend approaches, we’re already planning how to do it all again, and maybe even better. New friendship dynamics, pretty decorations, themed cocktails and another year of knowing each other deeper. The photos you’ll take at the party can be some of your favourite in your camera roll and the conversations you’ll have can be remembered for years. The aim is to keep the same energy that made last year so memorable to everyone.

Keeping the tradition alive

In the fast-paced world of university life, traditions like this make the uni experience unique and something to look forward to all together. Galentine’s has become more than just a party, it’s a yearly reminder to celebrate female friendships loudly, intentionally and maybe with a hint of cringe appreciation. This year, we’ll be pouring the drinks again, dressing in pink and red, and filling our second year house with the same fun as the year before.





