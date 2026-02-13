The Tab

Why being single in London this Valentine’s Day is not as bad as you think

It’s time to fully embrace your single status

Isabella Zbucki | Guides

It’s that time of the year again, Valentines Day is here and somehow everyone around me who pledged their single status to the galantine’s day group chat is either madly in love or in a deep six month talking stage.

Whilst you may have the urge to block everyone that hard launches their significant other to Taylor Swift’s lover on the big day or to scold the valentines display in Tesco, I can’t help but think that maybe us singletons are actually better off than those who are head over heels in love.

So, here’s why being single this Valentine’s Day in London is not as bad as you think.

Not having to pay for two

Bingo. Have we not hit the jackpot here? Especially in London paying for one person is genuinely enough for me, let alone for two.

I’m genuinely convinced they up the prices on Valentines Day so this is such a win.

Saying what you want about celeb crushes

This is a big (and rather annoying one). I’m not sure whether it’s just my one friend and her boyfriend who are like this but for some reason she literally can’t compliment her celebrity crush in any shape or form as she’s quote “in a relationship”.

So I’m taking this as a sign that least if you’re single you can confidently say “Isn’t Harry styles quite attractive” without destroying the fragile male ego.

Friends first

Most Read

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Arguably the best part about being single on Valentine’s Day is that you can spend it guilt free with your friends as there’s no spontaneous date nights you might need to be free for and no one desperately awaiting a good morning message from you.

So, with London’s entire theatre district a stone’s throw away from campus, why not round up the group chat and head to the theatre? And if you’ve somehow forgotten, Jacob Elordi has taken it upon himself to save us single gals with Wuthering Heights conveniently coming out in time for Valentine’s Day. I know where I’ll be on the day x

More time for yourself

Honestly, with the mountain of reading I have waiting for me to do before next week, I’m thanking my lucky stars that I’m not obliged to waste my Saturday in the cold and that I have more time for myself.

If you’re not an academic weapon, why not try something new? Pilates, yoga or baking, the list is truly endless so make sure you spend this time on something you enjoy whilst your freedom lasts.

Romanticise London

Take yourself on a walk anywhere in London, put your headphones on, press play on a Fleetwood Mac song and channel your inner main character. Except Waterloo Bridge, avoid that place like the plague as unfortunately it cannot be romanticised in this miserable weather and you’ll very much return to crying in single which defeats the whole objective of this article.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook. 

Isabella Zbucki | Guides

Read Next

We asked ChatGPT for the ickiest things KCL students do, so here’s what it had to say

We asked and you delivered: Here are King’s College London students’ worst pick up lines

From gilets to relationship goals: Here’s every King’s boy you’ll find scrolling through Hinge

Latest

We tried the four Bristol coffee shops named ‘best in the UK’ to see if they were worth the hype

Chrissy Flannery

Coffee connoisseurs, listen up…

Guys, we know one Love Is Blind season 10 couple say ‘I do’ as wedding certificate leaks

Hayley Soen

There’s at least one success story coming our way

Valentine’s in Bristol: A guide to Bristol’s best date night hotspots

Alice Morcom

These are the best places to soak up all the love

Why being single in London this Valentine’s Day is not as bad as you think

Isabella Zbucki

It’s time to fully embrace your single status

Indoor Durham dates for a cold and rainy Valentine’s Day

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for things to do if the weather’s looking bad on Saturday

love island angel and ty 2025

A very detailed update on what happened to Angel and Ty in the six months since Love Island

Claudia Cox

Woah, we were wrong about them

Jesy Nelson reveals shocking real reason she left Little Mix after mental health emergency

Hebe Hancock

‘I felt completely alone’

The rules and logistics behind the scenes of Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘no protection’ challenge

Hayley Soen

This is above and beyond anything she’s done before

JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock

Condom shortages and cardboard beds: Inside the raunchy s*x lives of the 2026 Olympians

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the athletes have blown through 10k rubbers in THREE DAYS?!

In full: The disturbing texts Lucy Letby sent to her colleagues after killing each baby

Ellissa Bain

They’re so chilling

We tried the four Bristol coffee shops named ‘best in the UK’ to see if they were worth the hype

Chrissy Flannery

Coffee connoisseurs, listen up…

Guys, we know one Love Is Blind season 10 couple say ‘I do’ as wedding certificate leaks

Hayley Soen

There’s at least one success story coming our way

Valentine’s in Bristol: A guide to Bristol’s best date night hotspots

Alice Morcom

These are the best places to soak up all the love

Why being single in London this Valentine’s Day is not as bad as you think

Isabella Zbucki

It’s time to fully embrace your single status

Indoor Durham dates for a cold and rainy Valentine’s Day

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for things to do if the weather’s looking bad on Saturday

love island angel and ty 2025

A very detailed update on what happened to Angel and Ty in the six months since Love Island

Claudia Cox

Woah, we were wrong about them

Jesy Nelson reveals shocking real reason she left Little Mix after mental health emergency

Hebe Hancock

‘I felt completely alone’

The rules and logistics behind the scenes of Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘no protection’ challenge

Hayley Soen

This is above and beyond anything she’s done before

JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock

Condom shortages and cardboard beds: Inside the raunchy s*x lives of the 2026 Olympians

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the athletes have blown through 10k rubbers in THREE DAYS?!

In full: The disturbing texts Lucy Letby sent to her colleagues after killing each baby

Ellissa Bain

They’re so chilling