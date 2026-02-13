Why being single in London this Valentine’s Day is not as bad as you think

31 mins ago

It’s that time of the year again, Valentines Day is here and somehow everyone around me who pledged their single status to the galantine’s day group chat is either madly in love or in a deep six month talking stage.

Whilst you may have the urge to block everyone that hard launches their significant other to Taylor Swift’s lover on the big day or to scold the valentines display in Tesco, I can’t help but think that maybe us singletons are actually better off than those who are head over heels in love.

So, here’s why being single this Valentine’s Day in London is not as bad as you think.

Not having to pay for two

Bingo. Have we not hit the jackpot here? Especially in London paying for one person is genuinely enough for me, let alone for two.

I’m genuinely convinced they up the prices on Valentines Day so this is such a win.

Saying what you want about celeb crushes

This is a big (and rather annoying one). I’m not sure whether it’s just my one friend and her boyfriend who are like this but for some reason she literally can’t compliment her celebrity crush in any shape or form as she’s quote “in a relationship”.

So I’m taking this as a sign that least if you’re single you can confidently say “Isn’t Harry styles quite attractive” without destroying the fragile male ego.

Friends first

Arguably the best part about being single on Valentine’s Day is that you can spend it guilt free with your friends as there’s no spontaneous date nights you might need to be free for and no one desperately awaiting a good morning message from you.

So, with London’s entire theatre district a stone’s throw away from campus, why not round up the group chat and head to the theatre? And if you’ve somehow forgotten, Jacob Elordi has taken it upon himself to save us single gals with Wuthering Heights conveniently coming out in time for Valentine’s Day. I know where I’ll be on the day x

More time for yourself

Honestly, with the mountain of reading I have waiting for me to do before next week, I’m thanking my lucky stars that I’m not obliged to waste my Saturday in the cold and that I have more time for myself.

If you’re not an academic weapon, why not try something new? Pilates, yoga or baking, the list is truly endless so make sure you spend this time on something you enjoy whilst your freedom lasts.

Romanticise London

Take yourself on a walk anywhere in London, put your headphones on, press play on a Fleetwood Mac song and channel your inner main character. Except Waterloo Bridge, avoid that place like the plague as unfortunately it cannot be romanticised in this miserable weather and you’ll very much return to crying in single which defeats the whole objective of this article.

