We asked ChatGPT for the ickiest things KCL students do, so here’s what it had to say

Being a KCL student comes with an identity that extends beyond the nooks of lecture halls and never ending deadlines. Every uni student has their quirks, and King’s students are no exception.

Somewhere between the endless search for the perfect study spot and calling a public road a campus, these quirks define our time at King’s more than any seminar could. Legend has it, we’re still searching for that study spot.

So, The King’s Tab asked ChatGPT to expose our ickiest habits and the responses are, indeed, icky. To all the KCL students reading: Be honest, how many of these icks are you guilty of?

Calling The Strand a campus

At this rate, we’ve seen it all in. Buses, tourists, students, and most importantly, that guy trying to hand you the latest edition of the Marxist student newsletter.

Somewhere along the line you stop questioning why your campus is, in fact, a public road, and start defending it as KCL territory, which is how you know you’ve been here too long.

Rotating between libraries as if it’s a productive strategy

You can’t focus, so you try every strategy in the book. You try noise cancelling headphones, white noise and even that ASMR fireplace video on YouTube.

When none of this works, you decide the real issue is your location, and so the trek begins. From New Hunts House to Maughan and then Franklin Wilkins. Different chairs, but still no work.

Never missing sport’s night under any circumstances

Assignment due at midnight? 9am lecture the following morning? Mild remnants of Freshers’ flu? None of it matters when it comes to sports night and it’s such a miracle to find students not hungover on a Thursday morning.

The Maughan Library Exploration Day (aka a canon event)

Academic library or elaborate escape room? It’s hard to say. What starts as a casual wonder or a revision break quickly escalates into a full-blown mission to locate the ground floor before closing time.

Along the way, you find plenty of gems, such as halls that looks fit for a Harry Potter film, and briefly wonder how the vice-chancellor has a flat here.

Walking around Guy’s Campus as if it’s the set of Grey’s Anatomy

Honestly, it kind of is. You’re surrounded by people in scrubs, anatomy textbooks and med students whizzing through Anki as if their life depended on it.

The wall posters constantly remind you that the structure of DNA was discovered on this very campus. At Guy’s campus, studying turns into an unspoken competition of whoever leaves the library last wins.

Saying you will just work from home today

This decision lasts approximately thirty minutes until you find yourself packing your bags to go to campus.

Suddenly, your bed is too comfy, your flatmates are unreasonably loud and you’ve spent 20 minutes staring blankly at KEAT’s homepage. Off to campus you go.

Being peer-pressured to go to that sandwich shop near Strand campus

This one might be a little too niche. Strand dwellers will know exactly which sandwich shop we’re referring to.

It’s the one your friends drag you to between lectures, promising the most life changing, jaw-dropping, mouth-watering sandwich of your life. Did you want to go? No. Did it meet your expectations? Also, no. Will you be going again? Absolutely.

Being a public menace when making your way to the ExCel centre for exams

I can’t imagine anything more icky than KCL students during exam season. Everyone packed onto the DLR, clutching clear pencil cases and trying to take that label off your water bottle whilst wondering how you could even write your entire module notes on this little label anyway.

Not to mention the exam centre itself, with students scribbling equations on the cold metal ExCel floor and first years wondering why on earth their exams are in the middle of nowhere, rather than on campus.

