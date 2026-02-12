No plans yet? Here are the best nights out in Exeter this Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re single or taken, here are the best ways to spend Valentine’s night

2 hours ago

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day, and what better way to end the celebration than with a memorable night out, whether that be dancing the night away in one of Exeter’s clubs or a stroll along the Quay.

Exeter’s nightlife has much to offer, so here is a guide to crafting the perfect weekend with that special someone.

Cocktail Bar

If you’re searching for a classy girls night out or an elevated date, swap the clubs for a more relaxed, intimate cocktail bar. Located right in the heart of town is “The Botanist”, an Exeter classic renowned for its signature, floral cocktails certain to impress. Or instead, browse their extensive menu at the restaurant for a fine dining experience accompanied by live music.

Other notable places are “Artigiano”, a quaint cafe-turns-bar with live music on the big day, or “The Bootlegger” for a more vintage aesthetic.

Cavern

To escape Exeter’s lovestruck crowds of Timepiece and Fever, head to Cavern instead, which in honour of its opening on St. Valentines 1991, will be showcasing an impressive line-up of bands followed by its weekly Indie Night. This is guaranteed to provide a unique experience without compromising any of the fun.

Board Games Cafe

Having a good night out doesn’t need to rely on heavy drinking: Board, a small cafe open until midnight is the perfect spot for this. Choose from their selection of games, featuring family classics to niche adventure campaigns, whilst indulging in their delicious burgers or loaded fries. What more could you want? Invite your friends, or a date, and be prepared for a lively, heated night of games.

The Old Firehouse

Name a more classic date night spot than the famous Firehouse. Open until late, this pub offers a vibrant yet cosy atmosphere, where you can share a 14” square pizza and sip on their selection of drinks. Monday nights are also dedicated to pub quizzes, and live music on Fridays to end the week.

Travel outside of Exeter

One of the best things about studying in Exeter is its proximity to many wonderful destinations such as Exmouth, Topsham and Cornwall that would make the perfect scenic getaway this Valentines weekend. Head to one of the scenic pubs and restaurants along the Exmouth seafront, or if you fancy a change, visit Topsham for the Hamlet adaptation by National Theatre Live on the 14th of February.

