We matched Bridgerton characters to Lancaster University colleges so you don’t have to

Dearest gentle reader, the wait for season four of Bridgerton is finally over.

So we decided to court chaos, one college at a time and have donned the role of match makers, sorting Bridgerton characters into Lancaster Uni colleges based on word of mouth.

Because, of course, after passion cools and fate intervenes who else is a Lancs student left with but their college?

County – Benedict

Let’s face it, we all know about County College’s reputation for partying, and have more importantly heard the nickname “Chlamydia County” been passed around…

There is no better suited character for County College than Benedict Bridgerton. Despite having eyes for Sophie this season, we cannot forget Benedict’s promiscuous tendencies and his habit to party excessively.

Bowland – The Queen

As the oldest college on campus, Bowland College is indisputably the Queen.

Bowland has been here the longest, and has seen the most students join and graduate, much like the Queen has seen debutants come out and marry. Bowland is also situated at the busiest part of the campus, the centre of the social web, this also happens to be where the gossip spreads the most. This suits the Queen well because we all know about her greedy demands for the latest chit chat.

Furness – The Duke

From detesting social gatherings and refusing to marry, it is obvious that The Duke loves his alone time.

Being known for one of the quiet colleges, Furness and The Duke’s reputation go hand in hand. The Duke is also well-known and associated with the major gossips of the show such as Lady Danbury, which is also well fitted for Furness’ central campus location.

Fylde- Kate

Fylde is best known as one of the sportier colleges on campus.

Like Fylde College, Kate Bridgerton also has excellent talent when it comes to sports. Whether it be horse riding or outperforming Anthony at golf, Kate stands out because of her sporting success. Kate also does not back down from a challenge, the first scene with Kate in season two, she is riding riskily in the rain, and jumping over hedges with a smirk on her face.

Pendle – Eloise

Pendle College is regarded for its sense of community and its students’ dedication to studying.

Eloise Bridgerton is notorious for her devotion for reading to educate her further on topics such as feminism, to help her vocalise her progressive opinions to her traditional family. Pendle’s sense of community is also similar to Eloise’s extensive family. No matter what scandal comes their way, the Bridgertons handle it with ease due to their solidarity and connection with each other.

Grizedale – Daphne

If you are in Grizedale College, you are Daphne Bridgerton.

Grizedale College is located in the centre of the campus, close to popular sites such as the Management School and the Co-op. Daphne was the diamond of her season, attending every social event in order to find a suitable husband, similar to how Grizedale never passes an opportunity to go to a social event.

Graduate College – Anthony

Anthony Bridgerton is the perfect fit for Graduate College.

Being the oldest sibling, and having to step up as the Viscount at such a young age, Anthony has had lots of responsibilities, both for his siblings and for their family accounts.

Let’s also not forget his attitude to marriage, where he arranged an extensive list for characteristics his wife must have, and also carried out “interviews” for potential wives. This questionable, but definitely organised attitude fits perfectly into Graduate college.

Cartmel – Penelope

There is no better fit for Penelope than Cartmel College.

The quieter location would allow Penelope to thrive as it would give her the opportunity to continue her reading and writing in peace. Penelope would most likely be seen on her way to lectures, or in the library waiting to hear the latest gossip for her next Lady Whistledown issue.

Lonsdale – Sophie

This season’s lead would settle in perfectly to Lonsdale College.

Lonsdale students won’t shy away from a party, and to be honest, neither would Sophie. She yearned to attend an event with the Ton, and took her opportunity to do so with the Masquerade Ball.

