‘This is sick’: Bad Bunny’s Safaera ignites maelstrom of backlash after English translation

Following the most popular Super Bowl show in all of modern history, people began to translate the lyrics for catchy Bad Bunny songs like Safaera, DtMF, and MONACO.

Though the backlash surrounding songs like Tití Me Preguntó is completely laughable, the English lyrics for Safaera are considerably more explicit. It was the third song he sang during his Super Bowl halftime show, and it saw him standing on top of a building with a range of celebrities dancing underneath. Names included Pedro Pascal (obvs), Jessica Alba, Cardi B, and Karol G.

Safaera, which is the Puerto Rican expression for promiscuity, is about a life of partying, s*x, and drugs. You know, pretty standard stuff in the world of rap music. Still, it caused quite a stir with the gammons on Twitter.

Crashing out, poor Linda wrote: “Is this what @NFL considers family entertainment? Bad Bunny’s song lyrics ‘Safaera,’ do not align with @FCC indecency standards (patently offensive depictions of sexual/excretory activities), which apply regardless of what language it was sang in. This is sick.”

“And those weren’t even the nastiest one. Safaera is truly vile. This is only part of it,” someone else said.

A third wrote: “The translation of the lyrics to the English are so incredibly vile, profanely describing oral s*x, among other debaucherous actions. During this song, two men were grinding on each other on screen. Shame on you, NFL for promoting this.”

Here are the translated lyrics of Safaera so you can see what all the fuss is about.

Admittedly, the lyrics of Bad Bunny’s Safaera are quite spicy

Considering the song is about debauchery, the following lyrics, featuring Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow, shouldn’t actually be that surprising:

“Bla, bla, bla, bla, bla, bla

Ayy, yo, yo, yo

Yo, yo, yo, yo, yah

Lalalalalalala (Blow, blow)

Lalalalalalala

Damn, how insane

You have a nice ass

Whatever you put on looks amazing (Lalalalala; aight)

Move it, move it, move it, move it (Lalalalalalala)

How insane (Lalalalalalala)

You have a nice ass

Whatever you put on looks amazing (Aight; tra!)

Move it, move it, move it, move it

What a lack of respect, mami

How dare you come without panties?

Today you got ready and went out for me

And I thought that I was going to sleep, no

She came ready already, ready to brush together

She sucks my lollypop, she gets on her knees, hey

How dare you, mami, to come without panties?

What’s up, DJ Orma

What do you think? Fucked up man, hehe

Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana

Tell ’em, Bunny

Ayy, ayy (Hahahaha)

Today we drink, today we spend

Today we smoke like a rasta

If God permits it (If God permits it), ayy

If God permits it (That if God permits it), ayy

Today we drink, today we spend

Today we smoke like a rasta (Woo, woo, woo)

If God permits it (Hahahahaha), ayy

If God permits it (Yo, yo), ayy

Real G, guiding the new generations with the OG one

Galactic style lust

Yes, so that your panties get wet

Get horny and versatile

More sl*tty than Betty Boop

The one who got horny, mami, was you

I stay killing with the U

P*ssy with d*ck, d*ck with ass (Push it in)

Pu-pu*sy with d*ck, d*ck with ass, yes (Push it in)

Pu*sy with d*ck, d*ck with ass (Push it in)

Your t*ts rubbing my nipples (Push it in)

This year I don’t want sl*ts (Push it in)

They see you with a lot of jewels and they want to stay (Push it in)

They see you really active and they want to stay (Push it in)

Because you look hot, because you look hot (Push it in me completely)

Really big t*ts like Lourdes Chacón

Really big ass like Iris Chacón

I don’t know why I haven’t seen the pu*sy

But let’s go to bed to f**k you in panties

Today we drink, today we spend

Today we smoke like a rasta

If God permits it

If God permits it, yeah-yeah

And today we drink, today we spend

Today we smoke like a rasta

If God permits it

If God permits it (It, it, it, it, it, it)

Mami, what do you want? Your shark has arrived

I want to grind on you and smoke a blunt

To see what is hidden in your pants

I want to grind on you and grind on you and grind on you (Hard, hard)

I-I-I want to grind on you and smoke a blunt (Hard, hard)

I want to grind on you and grind on you and grind (Hard, hard)

I-I-I want to grind on you and smoke a blunt, -e a blunt (Hard, hard)

The ecstasy is already kicking in

The girl bounced while dancing

That ass deserves it all, deserves it all, deserves it all, yes

That ass deserves it all, deserves it all, deserves it all (Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)

Ah! I thought it was getting slower

It’s all good, all good, we’ll start fresh, start fresh

Look at Orma, look at Orma, he’s horny

Hahahaha (Hahahaha, hahahaha)

My d*ck is being chased and I want you to hide it

Grab it like a bonga

She took a pill that made her horny

She f**ks in the Audi, not in the Honda, ayy (Tra)

If I give it to you, don’t call me (Tra)

‘Cause this is not to make you love me, ayy (Tra)

If your boyfriend doesn’t eat your ass

He better f**k off

Come down to my house, I’ll lick it all up

Mami, I’ll lick it all up

Come down to my house, I’ll wear you out, ayy

I’ll wear you out

Come down to my house, I’ll lick it all up (Papi, keep going!)

Mami, I’ll lick it all up (Papi, keep going!)

Tell me, servant (Papi, keep going)

If you smoke weed (Papi, pa-papi)

Jowell, baby, baby, baby, haha, hahahahaha!

The dealer is twerking (Hard!)

It seems like she f**ks well while high

I want to take a selfie with that huge ass (Tra, tra; wow)

Erect, erect, I’m erect, and it shows (Woh, woh)

What are we gonna do with that huge ass? (What?)

In university they’re all A, A, A (Tra)

But those t*ts are C

You are super horny (Woo), mami, I already know (Eh)

I’m also horny (Tra), what are we gonna do? (You know, eh)

With that bum-bum, go crazy, bum-bum

Go crazy with that bum-bum, go crazy, bum-bum

If you have that bum-bum, go crazy, bum-bum

If you have that bum-bum, go crazy, buoh!

He didn’t even perform the whole song, on account of his missing featured artists, so I don’t know why people are complaining. The overtly x-rated lines were omitted from the show.

Featured image credit: David Tulis/UPI/Shutterstock