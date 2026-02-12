‘My d*ck is fire’: People translated this Bad Bunny Super Bowl song, and they’re ‘disgusted’
Call the police, a rapper’s song has explicit references
Amidst songs about boobs, butts, and balls, critics of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show have taken issue with the lyrics of Tití Me Preguntó, a song about a conversation with his auntie.
With all the backlash surrounding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, you’d think that it was the first time a musician got a bit explicit on the huge platform. Apparently, they’ve forgotten Kendrick Lamar rapping about Drake being a paedophile and J-Lo literally pole dancing. This might be a reach (it’s definitely not a reach), but it’s almost like the backlash isn’t to do with the themes of Bad Bunny’s music at all.
Still, a number of Bad Bunny’s songs have been dragged online. A sitting politician called the performance “illegal”, suggesting he was going to file a lawsuit against the NFL, Apple Music, and Bad Bunny himself.
One such song is Tití Me Preguntó, which was arguably quite tame in comparison to other tracks. It’s not surprising the boomers and bigots picked it up, though, because it was the very first song in the halftime show, and before said people switched over to watch Kid Rock sing about statutory rape in Turning Point USA’s car crash rival performance.
Here’s the English translation for Bad Bunny’s Tití Me Preguntó:
Released as part of Bad Bunny’s fifth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, Tití Me Preguntó is about a conversation with his auntie. She’s questioning his promiscuous behaviour, wondering why he’s got so many girlfriends. Simply put, it’s hardly the most shocking rap song we’ve ever heard – or have we forgotten WAP??
I’ll let the lyrics speak for themselves:
“Hey
Most Read
Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another, hey, but there’s no wedding
Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, heh, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another
I’m gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey
Say hello to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say ‘cheese,’ hey
Let the ones I already fucked smile
In a VIP, a VIP, hey
Say hello to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say ‘cheese’
Let those who have already forgotten about me smile
I really like the Gabriela’s
The Patricia’s, the Nicole’s, the Sofía’s
My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María
And my first love’s name was Thalia
I’ve got a Colombian who writes me every day
And a Mexican I didn’t even know about
Another one in San Antonio that still loves me
And the ones from PR that are all mine
A Dominican who is a fresh hottie
Fresh, fresh hottie
The one from Barcelona that came by plane
And says that my dick is fire
I let them play with my heart
I’d like to move in with all of them to a mansion
The day I get married I’ll send them an invitation
Boy, stop that, hey
Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another, hey, but there’s no wedding
Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, hey, hey, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another (Tomorrow I’ll have another; ther)
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me (So good)
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me (But come here, boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)
I’m gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey
Say hello to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say ‘cheese,’ hey
Let the ones I already fucked smile
In a VIP, a VIP, hey
Say hello to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say ‘cheese’
Let those who have already forgotten about me smile
Hey, boy, the disgraceful devil
Let go of that bad life you have on the streets
Find a serious woman for yourself
Boy, the devil, damn
I’d like to fall in love
But I can’t, but I can’t, eh, eh
I’d like to fall in love
But I can’t, but I can’t
Sorry, I don’t trust, I don’t trust
Nah, I don’t even trust myself
If you want to, stay today since it’s cold
And leave tomorrow, nah
Many want my baby gravy
They want to have my firstborn, hey
And take the credit
I’m bored already, today I want a brand new ass, heh
A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one, a new one (Hey)
Listen to your friend, she’s right
I’m gonna break your heart, break your heart
Hey, don’t fall in love with me (No, no)
Don’t fall in love with me (No, no), hey
Sorry, it’s how I am (How I am, how I am), hey
I don’t know why I’m like this (Hey)
Listen to your friend, she’s right
I’m gonna break your heart, break your heart (Hey, hey)
Don’t fall in love with me (No)
Don’t fall in love with me (No), no
Sorry, it’s how I am
I don’t wanna be like that no more, no.”
It’s a certified bop, despite people acting fake shocked all over TikTok and Twitter.
For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.
Featured image credit: JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA/Shutterstock