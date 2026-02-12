‘My d*ck is fire’: People translated this Bad Bunny Super Bowl song, and they’re ‘disgusted’

5 mins ago

Amidst songs about boobs, butts, and balls, critics of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show have taken issue with the lyrics of Tití Me Preguntó, a song about a conversation with his auntie.

With all the backlash surrounding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, you’d think that it was the first time a musician got a bit explicit on the huge platform. Apparently, they’ve forgotten Kendrick Lamar rapping about Drake being a paedophile and J-Lo literally pole dancing. This might be a reach (it’s definitely not a reach), but it’s almost like the backlash isn’t to do with the themes of Bad Bunny’s music at all.

Still, a number of Bad Bunny’s songs have been dragged online. A sitting politician called the performance “illegal”, suggesting he was going to file a lawsuit against the NFL, Apple Music, and Bad Bunny himself.

One such song is Tití Me Preguntó, which was arguably quite tame in comparison to other tracks. It’s not surprising the boomers and bigots picked it up, though, because it was the very first song in the halftime show, and before said people switched over to watch Kid Rock sing about statutory rape in Turning Point USA’s car crash rival performance.

Here’s the English translation for Bad Bunny’s Tití Me Preguntó:

Released as part of Bad Bunny’s fifth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, Tití Me Preguntó is about a conversation with his auntie. She’s questioning his promiscuous behaviour, wondering why he’s got so many girlfriends. Simply put, it’s hardly the most shocking rap song we’ve ever heard – or have we forgotten WAP??

I’ll let the lyrics speak for themselves:

“Hey

Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another, hey, but there’s no wedding

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, heh, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another

I’m gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say ‘cheese,’ hey

Let the ones I already fucked smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say ‘cheese’

Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

I really like the Gabriela’s

The Patricia’s, the Nicole’s, the Sofía’s

My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María

And my first love’s name was Thalia

I’ve got a Colombian who writes me every day

And a Mexican I didn’t even know about

Another one in San Antonio that still loves me

And the ones from PR that are all mine

A Dominican who is a fresh hottie

Fresh, fresh hottie

The one from Barcelona that came by plane

And says that my dick is fire

I let them play with my heart

I’d like to move in with all of them to a mansion

The day I get married I’ll send them an invitation

Boy, stop that, hey

Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another, hey, but there’s no wedding

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, hey, hey, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another (Tomorrow I’ll have another; ther)

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (So good)

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (But come here, boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)

I’m gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say ‘cheese,’ hey

Let the ones I already fucked smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say ‘cheese’

Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

Hey, boy, the disgraceful devil

Let go of that bad life you have on the streets

Find a serious woman for yourself

Boy, the devil, damn

I’d like to fall in love

But I can’t, but I can’t, eh, eh

I’d like to fall in love

But I can’t, but I can’t

Sorry, I don’t trust, I don’t trust

Nah, I don’t even trust myself

If you want to, stay today since it’s cold

And leave tomorrow, nah

Many want my baby gravy

They want to have my firstborn, hey

And take the credit

I’m bored already, today I want a brand new ass, heh

A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one, a new one (Hey)

Listen to your friend, she’s right

I’m gonna break your heart, break your heart

Hey, don’t fall in love with me (No, no)

Don’t fall in love with me (No, no), hey

Sorry, it’s how I am (How I am, how I am), hey

I don’t know why I’m like this (Hey)

Listen to your friend, she’s right

I’m gonna break your heart, break your heart (Hey, hey)

Don’t fall in love with me (No)

Don’t fall in love with me (No), no

Sorry, it’s how I am

I don’t wanna be like that no more, no.”

It’s a certified bop, despite people acting fake shocked all over TikTok and Twitter.

