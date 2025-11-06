Jennifer Lawrence spills on what it was like filming a sex scene with Robert Pattinson

5 hours ago

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson are on a press tour right now for Die My Love, and the actress has just spilt all the details of what it was like filming a sex scene with the Twilight star.

Die My Love is a horror-thriller directed by Scottish filmmaker Lunn Ramsey. The film follows Grace, played by Jennifer Lawrence, and her partner Jackson, played by Robert Pattinson, in a twisted love story. For the film, Jennifer and Robert had to film sex scenes together.

“We did dance lessons together, which were like team-building exercises,” she told Las Culturistas. “In the end, it ended up being more helpful just for the choreography of sex scenes and fighting scenes.”

“We did not have one, or maybe we did, but we didn’t really… I felt really safe with him. He’s not pervy and he’s very in love with Suki Waterhouse,” Jennifer said. “We mostly were talking about our kids and relationships, so there wasn’t any weird, like, ‘Does he think I like him?'”

Suki Waterhouse is Robert Pattinson’s fiancée; they’ve been together since 2018 and have a one-year-old daughter together.

Jennifer continued:”If there was a little bit of that, I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f*ck them, and then the punishment starts. But he was not like that, for the record.”

35-year-old Jennifer Lawrence has filmed quite a few sex scenes in her over a decade-long career, with actors like Chris Pratt, Andrew Barth Feldman and Bradley Cooper.

Despite coming up in the industry at around the same time, Jennifer said she and Robert only really became friends while filming this movie. Robert Pattinson clarified in an earlier interview with Brut that they did actually have an intimacy co-ordinator, but it was more about aesthetics than for comfort.

“It’s not just to feel secure sometimes,” he explained. “I think directors sometimes are a little bit scared to say, like, ‘Your body looks weird in this angle.’ And if you have someone else whose specific job is to say, ‘Just move a little bit in this direction,’ you’re gonna like it more.”

For more like this, follow The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Mubi