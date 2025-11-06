The Tab

Jennifer Lawrence spills on what it was like filming a sex scene with Robert Pattinson

They didn’t need an intimacy coordinator

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson are on a press tour right now for Die My Love, and the actress has just spilt all the details of what it was like filming a sex scene with the Twilight star.

Die My Love is a horror-thriller directed by Scottish filmmaker Lunn Ramsey. The film follows Grace, played by Jennifer Lawrence, and her partner Jackson, played by Robert Pattinson, in a twisted love story. For the film, Jennifer and Robert had to film sex scenes together.

via Mubi

“We did dance lessons together, which were like team-building exercises,” she told Las Culturistas. “In the end, it ended up being more helpful just for the choreography of sex scenes and fighting scenes.”

“We did not have one, or maybe we did, but we didn’t really… I felt really safe with him. He’s not pervy and he’s very in love with Suki Waterhouse,” Jennifer said. “We mostly were talking about our kids and relationships, so there wasn’t any weird, like, ‘Does he think I like him?'”

Suki Waterhouse is Robert Pattinson’s fiancée; they’ve been together since 2018 and have a one-year-old daughter together.

Jennifer continued:”If there was a little bit of that, I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f*ck them, and then the punishment starts. But he was not like that, for the record.”

35-year-old Jennifer Lawrence has filmed quite a few sex scenes in her over a decade-long career, with actors like Chris Pratt, Andrew Barth Feldman and Bradley Cooper.

via Mubi

Despite coming up in the industry at around the same time, Jennifer said she and Robert only really became friends while filming this movie. Robert Pattinson clarified in an earlier interview with Brut that they did actually have an intimacy co-ordinator, but it was more about aesthetics than for comfort.

“It’s not just to feel secure sometimes,” he explained. “I think directors sometimes are a little bit scared to say, like, ‘Your body looks weird in this angle.’ And if you have someone else whose specific job is to say, ‘Just move a little bit in this direction,’ you’re gonna like it more.”

via Mubi

Haunted Fanta Factory

Theme parks to Fanta Factory: The wildest scary attractions all over your TikTok explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m traumatised x

Edinburgh mum graduates at 53 years old after putting degree on hold for decades

Hugo Donnelly

‘To each and every individual who wonders whether to pursue their dream – I beg you, go for it. You won’t regret it!’

Cosy coats and knitted jumpers: Here’s the ultimate guide to an Exeter winter wardrobe

Emily Thackeray

Striking the balance between warm, practical, and effortlessly trendy

MAFS UK 2025 cast cocktails

MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are so divisive

Sequins, sparkles and spookiness: Strictly Come Dance Society comes to King’s College London

Isabella Zbucki

The event raised over £2,900 for charity

£80M Bristol University Library set to open in 2026 paused indefinitely

Nia Sayer

The decision comes in light of huge financial pressure on universities

university of nottingham 48 courses russell group uni

Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

Claudia Cox

The uni won’t accept freshers for 15 subject areas

Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was so vague about it on the show

Glasgow students will protest against gender-based violence in ‘Fight for the Night’ march

Sophie McAulay

Hundreds are expected to march through Glasgow for the annual protest

One is secretly loaded, so here’s how rich the Celebrity Traitors finalists really are

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe the difference

