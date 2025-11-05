All’s Fair has been rated the worst TV of the year, so here’s the real reason it’s this hated

6 hours ago

Ryan Murphy TV shows are either really controversial, randomly quite good or absolutely terrible – and there’s very little room for anything in between. The latest culprit is the high camp legal drama All’s Fair, which strands an all star cast of Glen Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash alongside Kim Kardashian in an absolute disaster and it’s become one of the worst rated shows of the entire year. It has an utterly stinking 0 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and despite everyone piling on to watch it to see how bad it actually is, you’d really struggle to find anyone thinking All’s Fair is any good. But what makes All’s Fair so bad and what is the real reason it’s getting absolutely panned? Is there really no salvaging it?

The real reason it’s so hated (and getting zero stars)

It’s not just because Kim Kardashian is a terrible actor, although that she is. In fact, some reviews are actually quite kind to her by saying in the most backhanded of compliments that she’s at least inoffensive in how mid she is. The real reason All’s Fair is being received this bad is actually for much deeper rooted issues across the show that is causing critics to just absolutely slate it. We’ve all seen The Guardian give it ZERO stars by now, but why?

The reason is mostly lying in how poor people find the script. The show is clearly trying very hard to be iconic, with its all female cast of divorce lawyers. All’s Fair is trying to be a feminist piece of power, but with its thinly drawn characters and hamfisted script getting absolutely slated it seems that the biggest issue with this show is that it’s sort of perpetuating everything it’s attempting to rise up against.

This is best summed up in the line from a Cinemablend review which says “It thinks it’s a feminist fable about spirited lawyers getting their own back on cruel rich men but is in fact a tacky and revolting monument to the same greed, vanity and avarice it supposedly targets.”

Basically, the show is of course trying to be quite camp with a cast like that – but it’s definitely not striving to be so bad it’s good. and yet that’s the only crumb of positivity people can muster. Even amazing actors can’t save this show and after watching the first episode it truly is apocalyptically bad.

So if you want to know exactly why All’s Fair is getting such bad reviews and the real reason the latest Ryan Murphy show seems borderline unsalvageable, it’s because with a script so bad and a total flaw with its main premise and goal there’s barely any thing to redeem.

