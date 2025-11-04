The Tab
Kim Kardashian All's Fair reason playing Allura

The real reason Kim Kardashian said yes to playing Allura in Ryan Murphy’s new show All’s Fair

He had previously approached her with a different idea, but she had turned it down

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Kim Kardashian is making her first major scripted acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s new Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair, and the reality star has now revealed the real reason she immediately said yes to playing Allura.

Kim Kardashian plays Allura Grant, a high-powered divorce lawyer navigating her own breakup. The series follows a team of female lawyers leaving a male-dominated firm to start their own practice. The show, which premieres today (4th November), is loosely inspired by Kardashian’s seven-year law journey, with her real-life lawyer, Laura Wasser, serving as a writing consultant.

So, why did Kim Kardashian say yes?

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kardashian admitted that when Ryan Murphy first approached her years ago with a different show idea based on her reality TV career, she wasn’t interested. “I was just like, ‘No, I don’t think that’s something that I’d be into,’ ” she recalled. “I think he was really shocked by that.”

But when Murphy returned with a concept inspired by her law journey, Kardashian said it was an instant yes. “I was so for it,” she said. “I think what was really interesting is he came up with the concept first. Then he came up with his dream cast. Once everyone signed on, he wrote for every person. He said it’s usually the opposite.” As Murphy texted her about each new cast member, she added, “‘No way!’ I didn’t even believe it was real until I showed up.”

She also felt a personal connection to her character. “Laura happened to be my attorney for two of my three divorces. And her dad was my mom’s attorney during her divorce from my dad,” she explained. “So she has 40 years of stories. I felt like I drew inspiration from seeing what a bad-ass woman she’s been.”

