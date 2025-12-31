Two Ned’s Declassified actors share strong warning to people recording Tylor Chase

4 hours ago

Two Ned’s Declassified co-stars, Lindsay Shaw and Jennifer Tedmori, have shared a strong warning following the viral videos of Tylor Chase living on the streets.

Tylor, who used to be on the Nickelodeon show Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has gotten a lot of attention after a series of videos from concerned supporters showed that he was struggling and appeared homeless.

Lindsay Shaw, who plays Moze, reshared a video by Jennifer Tednori, who played Doris Trembley. On TikTok, she called out people who have been recording Tylor and accused them of doing so for social media attention.

“Taking a camera and putting it in somebody’s face who is so clearly visibly struggling and at their lowest point in life is disturbed behaviour. Like, I truly think the person who is the sickest in this video is not Tylor. It is the person behind the camera,” she said.

“I immediately went, maybe this was a fan, and they didn’t know where the line was, but they didn’t spell his name right and thought he was on Disney Channel, so that’s not it. So what was it?”

Jennifer said she waited so long to address the videos publicly because she didn’t want to bring even more attention to them when they first went viral back in September. She described Tylor as the “sweetest person ever”.

“I can’t make this video without getting so mad because I, just like all of my co-stars, feel heartbroken watching these videos, Heartbroken watching Tylor go viral time and time again because of his struggles. It is really hard to watch,” the actress said.

She continued: “These videos are not only hurtful and traumatic for him, but also hurtful and traumatic for the families that have tried to help Tylor out of this situation for a very long time.”

Even though there have been lots of efforts from ex-co-stars and the police to help get Tylor off the streets, the latest updates sadly reveal that he’s declined these offers.

Featured image via TikTok