Sydney Sweeney save reputation

What Sydney Sweeney could actually do to save her new film Christy and her reputation

It’s a simple solution, but it isn’t happening

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

The fall from grace of Sydney Sweeney has been something that if you discussed with me a year ago I’d be in disbelief. She was the golden girl of Hollywood. Playing excellent roles with gusto in Euphoria, The White Lotus – and leading films like Anyone But You and Immaculate. Fast forward to now and it feels like everything has imploded. After a saga regarding her advert for American Eagle where the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” drew criticism for the implication that it sounded like it was promoting eugenics and white supremacy, Sydney Sweeney then got hit with allegations she was a registered Republican voter in 2024. Then comes Christy, her latest big film and what was intended to be a huge hit and a vehicle for awards season. But as Christy released in the wake of Sydney Sweeney addressing the jeans saga in a way that made everything worse, the film became one of the worst box office flops for a major release in history. The thing is however, Sydney Sweeney could do one thing to save Christy and her reputation. But she doesn’t do it. Why?

The interview last week made everything worse

Not that the world had moved on from the jeans controversy with American Eagle, but pop culture sphere is an endlessly turning machine. You’d think after endorsements from Donald Trump, Sydney Sweeney would be taking steps to denounce that endorsement to win back public favour from the film focussed left leanings who usually flock to support films like Christy. In every sense of the word, the way Sydney Sweeney came across in the interview that directly addressed her controversy was that she couldn’t care less.

Sydney Sweeney simply said: “When I have something important to say, people will hear it.” This was in direct response to the journalist asking about “white people joking about genetic superiority”. It’s a bit of a car crash.

If she wanted it, the solution was simple

Like many other journalists who have posted the email from Sydney Sweeney’s team on social media, which sees the PR crisis flap to confirm that despite Christy flopping the film has “a 99 per cent score on the Popcornmeter” and how that’s what really matters. Unsure when the “Popcornmeter” became a prestige metric personally, but I did find it interesting how this was the detail the team wanted to focus in on.

Instead, Sydney Sweeney could use her voice and be outwardly clear about what she believes and what she wants to stand by to save her film Christy and her reputation. It is not hard to do this. Her coyness and deflection regarding the topics she was questioned on has made everything worse – and I feel sorry for Christy Martin. It is her motivational and moving story that is the centre of this film that is flopping, and I’m sure she didn’t want that to be overshadowed by this kind of controversy and fall from grave.

Featured image by Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock.

‘We Are the University’: UCU to ballot on strike action which may affect Uni of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

‘Politicians don’t make universities; buildings don’t make universities – staff, students: We are the university’

most eligible posh boys at uk universities 2025 and the university of oxford where they all seem to be

The six most eligible posh boys skulking about at UK universities right now, as per Tatler

Claudia Cox

Maybe some are on Hinge?

Panicked texts reveal the huge sum of money crypto millionaire owed before brutal death

Hebe Hancock

He seemed frantic

Becky Hill has clapped back after getting dragged for going on tour with Katy Perry

Harrison Brocklehurst

She previously called Katy Perry ‘weird’ for working with Dr Luke… but then supported her on tour

Moustaches, marathons and pub quizzes: Here’s how Exeter students are raising money for Movember 2025

Georgia Watcham

Exeter students are going all out for men’s health

Zac Efron leaked High School Musical vocals

Zac Efron’s original vocals from High School Musical has leaked and it’s absolutely terrible

Harrison Brocklehurst

The world can finally hear why his singing part in the first film was recorded by somebody else

‘Significant reform’: Glasgow Uni replaces Good Cause with Extenuating Circumstances policy

Hannah Gross

The overhaul comes after year of criticism and increased scrutiny following Ethan Brown’s death

MAFS UK’s Leah makes bombshell claim about Leigh that totally changes the Leisha kiss

Ellissa Bain

You won’t believe this

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I requested to address that topic directly at the reunion’

Chappell Roan is getting dragged AGAIN after ‘rude’ hand gesture towards popular TikToker

Hebe Hancock

The video has gone super viral

