How to support Christy and its important story, without supporting Sydney Sweeney

Her controversy shouldn’t overshadow the important true story of the film

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney is having a crisis. Not only was she wrapped up in drama last week in the wake of her first addressing of the American Eagle jeans saga controversy, which arguably – she made much worse. But now her big new film Christy has become one of the worst box office flops of all time. That’s not hyperbole, it’s just the truth according to the numbers and revenue. But what makes this sting slightly is Sydney Sweeney aside, the true story behind Christy explored in the film and the journey of Christy Martin is one that’s really important and deserves to be told. Here’s how to support Christy without supporting the film or Sydney Sweeney if you have reservations regarding her controversies right now.

The important story of Christy Martin

The film tracks Christy Martin’s rise, fall, and survival as a proper character-driven sports drama. It starts with her childhood in West Virginia, showing her escape route into boxing and the early underground fights. The first act shows Christy Martin’s gritty origin journey: tiny gyms, dodgy promoters, and Christy figuring out who she is while hiding her relationships with women.

Then comes the big break: Don King signs her, she gets “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” persona, and suddenly she’s on Tyson undercards and the journey to Christy Martin becoming the most famous female boxer in the world erupts. The middle of the film is basically two storylines running in parallel: Christy’s meteoric career and the tightening trap of the marriage. You see her injuries, her burnout, her fear, her spiralling mental health, and her attempts to reconnect with the woman she truly loves. Instead of James, the man she’s married to and her former boxing coach.

When Christy finally decided to leave her husband and trainer, James Martin, the situation exploded. He confronted her at their home, the argument escalated, and he attacked her. He stabbed her multiple times and then shot her. Christy was left seriously injured, but she managed to crawl out of the house and get onto the road, where someone spotted her and called for help. She survived, told police exactly what had happened, and Jim was later convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Since those days, Christy Martin has been an inspiration and the film, pre controversies, is an important stance on sexual identity and domestic violence.

How to support Christy Martin

The biggest way you can support Christy Martin is to donate to her non-profit, Christys Champs. Christy’s Champs was set up to support victims of domestic violence and you can donate directly to it. Christy Martin can also be booked as a public speaker where she speaks on her journey, the issue of domestic violence and LGBTQ+ acceptance.

If you want to watch the Christy Martin story but not support the Sydney Sweeney saga, you can also watch her story on Netflix. There’s a documentary about her life called Untold: Deal With the Devil streaming now on the platform.

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

