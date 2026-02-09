The Tab
love island toni cach since the villa

An overly detailed update on Toni and Cach’s relationship, six months after Love Island

Their holiday in Antigua didn’t go to plan

Claudia Cox

Yes, the winners of Love Island 2025, Toni Laites and Cach Mercer, are still together. What a relief. This makes them one of four winning Love Island UK couples to still be in a relationship. Here’s an overly detailed look at what Toni and Cach have been up to since Love Island, and where their relationship is at now.

They’re now living on the same continent

In the autumn, Toni had trouble getting a Visa to stick around in the UK. She finally moved to London at the end of October.

While Toni was in Vegas, Cach decorated her flat for Christmas. He even decorated a tree with salt and vinegar crisps. Woah, a man who is actually thoughtful!

@tonilaites

love is real & I am full of it… @Cacherel

♬ original sound – Toni Laites

Cach told The Sun: “Things are amazing with Toni. She has just moved into her new gaff now. We aren’t living together yet, but I stay with her basically all the time. We are basically transitioning and still figuring out the living situation. But we do plan to move-in with each other officially soon.”

Cach is educating Toni on Britsh-ness

“I am teaching her little bits,” Cach told The Sun, “She still doesn’t like baked beans and I love them but other than that, she is adjusting to it quite well.”

They went on a very messy holiday together

Cach and Toni didn’t splurge their Love Island winnings on anything extravagant. Toni planned to pay off her student loan, and Cach wanted to save the money to help with expenses during the cost-of-living crisis.

The couple did go on a luxury holiday to Antigua together… but got really ill.

@tonilaites

the luckiest girl in the world @Cacherel

♬ original sound – user

In a TikTok, Toni shared: “We actually died yesterday.” Apparently, they both “spent all of New Year’s Eve throwing up”. Yikes.

Cach explained: “Something that we ate yesterday, or something that we drank yesterday, obviously didn’t agree with our stomachs.” He woke up at 11:15pm, just in time to kiss Toni at midnight. “That’s about the only thing that went to plan,” he added.

Their plans for 2026 include more trips. When asked about the future, Toni told Cosmopolitan: “I want a ring! In all seriousness, we do need to travel. The seasonal depression is going to get to me.”

They’ve been to plenty of glam events together

This week, Cach and Toni attended the UK premiere of Wuthering Heights. They also went to the premiere of Avatar: Fire And Ash. Love that for them.

Featured images via @tonilaites

