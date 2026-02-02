Lewis Hamilton may be dating Kim Kardashian, but he’s also got a HUGE list of famous exes

3 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton could be entering yet another headline-grabbing romance, with reports claiming the Formula One legend is secretly dating Kim Kardashian, but he also has a huge list of super famous exes.

It emerged on Sunday that the pair have been enjoying a low-key but very luxurious relationship, after Kim reportedly flew into the UK for a romantic weekend away with Hamilton.

According to insiders, the reality TV superstar jetted in on her £100million private jet to spend just 24 hours with the Ferrari driver, with the couple staying together at the ultra-exclusive Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire. Rooms at the hotel start from £1,000 a night, and sources claim Kim and Lewis shared a room in the main part of the house.

As one source told The Sun: “It all appeared to be very romantic.”

If true, Kim is just the latest A-lister to be linked to Lewis Hamilton, a man whose dating history is basically a who’s who of the celebrity world.

Nicole Scherzinger: The one that got away

Lewis Hamilton’s most famous relationship was with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, who he dated on and off from 2007 until their final split in 2015.

The pair met at the MTV EMAs in 2007 and were together for around 20 months before splitting for the first time in January 2010. They later reconciled, broke up again in late 2011, then reunited in early 2012, only to split once more in July 2013.

That breakup famously saw Nicole break down in tears during her time as an X Factor judge.

They got back together again in February 2014, but the relationship ended for good the following year, with the pressures of long-distance and Hamilton’s relentless F1 schedule blamed for the split.

“I’m devastated that it didn’t work out,” Nicole said at the time. “It was the hardest decision we had to make, but we made it together.”

Hamilton later admitted he learned the “hard way” from such a high-profile romance and said in 2022 that he was “happy on my own”.

Models, singers and endless rumours

After Nicole, Lewis was linked to a dizzying number of famous women, although he played down many of the rumours.

In 2015, he was repeatedly photographed with Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, insisting he was just close friends with both. He made similar claims when rumours swirled about a romance with Rihanna after the pair were seen together at Barbados’ Crop Over carnival.

“You know, I’ve known Ri for a long time,” Lewis said at the time. “We’ve been friends for a while.”

Over the years, unconfirmed speculation has also connected him to Rita Ora, Winnie Harlow, Barbara Palvin and Nicki Minaj. Rita Ora in particular raised eyebrows in 2016 after Hamilton was pictured leaving her apartment, with the singer also supporting him at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later that year.

From Shakira to Sofia Vergara

In 2021, Hamilton was said to have grown close to model Camila Kendra, after she posted photos wearing his shirt inside his Colorado home, including one snap featuring a trophy from his legendary career. The relationship reportedly cooled off the following year.

Then came Shakira. In 2023, Lewis and the singer were seen spending time together after her split from Gerard Piqué, enjoying boat trips in Miami and dining together in Barcelona. Shakira was also spotted at Silverstone that summer, but the pair later clarified they shared a “beautiful friendship”.

More recently, Lewis was linked to Brazilian model Juliana Nalu after they were spotted leaving a party together in Brazil in December 2023. Reports later claimed they had split, with Hamilton said to have joined celebrity dating app Raya.

Before the Kim Kardashian rumours, Lewis was most recently linked to Modern Family star Sofia Vergara. The pair sparked dating speculation after being spotted dining together in New York in January 2025, although the relationship reportedly fizzled out just weeks later.

