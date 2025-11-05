The Tab

The Leeds Tab is looking for writers! Could it be you?

We will be hosting another open meeting at Dry Dock on Monday 10th November at 6pm

Natalie Callagher | News

Have you always wanted to be a writer? Do you want to develop your journalistic skills, expand your CV or give a voice to student matters in Leeds?

We will be hosting a second open meeting at Dry Dock on Monday 10th November at 6pm for everyone interested in joining our team of writers.

We don’t just cover news on campus, we’re open to covering anything Leeds and its students!

Here’s what you should know about us:

The Tab is one of the biggest youth media sites in Britain, covering over 30 uni cities. Articles written for The Tab have also made their way into national newspapers, so there are countless opportunities for your work to reach wide audiences.

Graduates, having written for The Tab, have gone on to write for major companies such as Vogue, BBC, ITV, The Financial Times, The Independent, The Guardian and many more!

How often should I write?

Worried about the added pressure on top of working towards your degree? Worry no more, as The Tab is very flexible and can easily fit around your studies.

The editorial team is also always on hand to help you refine your articles and improve your skills. The team also work alongside an Assistant Editor at HQ, adding a professional insight to the output here at The Leeds Tab!

To get a sense of what we cover, these are a few of our most recent articles: Leeds students jailed after claiming £140,000 on train refunds through delay ‘loophole’, Frazzled by uni? Here are seven places in Leeds to reclaim the title of academic weapon, and Arrest made following ‘shocking and horrific’ rape in the toilet of a busy Leeds bar.

Some of our favourite articles from the past year include: From disco Spoons to campus takeover: A full rundown of Bonnie Blue’s Leeds Freshers’ event, Leeds student wins Joseph Stannah Award for designing pregnancy loss support tool, and ‘It’s romanticising poverty’: Band’s song about being a Leeds student accused of classism.

Whether the prospect of boosting your CV is what is swaying you into joining our writing team, or the idea of meeting like-minded creatives, we can’t wait to meet you at Dry Dock on Monday 10th November at 6pm.

If you have any questions, or want to see more of The Leeds Tab, find us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

