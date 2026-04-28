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The I’m A Celebrity voting figures are officially out, and the gap is absolutely staggering

I feel bad for Harry

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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ITV has lifted the lid on this year’s I’m A Celebrity: All Stars voting figures, and the numbers are nothing short of jaw-dropping. The grand final may have been packed with explosive rows and last-minute drama, but behind the scenes, the result was never even close.

Adam Thomas didn’t just win, he completely stormed it.

ITV

In the first half of the live final, Adam scooped up 51 per cent of the public vote, already putting him miles ahead of the competition. And if that wasn’t decisive enough, things only became more one-sided as the night went on.

By the second half, his share surged to 58 per cent, leaving the rest of the finalists fighting over scraps.

Sir Mo Farah held onto second place throughout, pulling in 32 per cent, a strong showing, but still nowhere near enough to challenge Adam’s dominance. After that, the numbers fall off a cliff.

Harry Redknapp, once a runaway winner in his own series, managed just 9 per cent in the first vote and 10 per cent in the second, a staggering collapse compared to his past popularity.

Craig Charles trailed even further behind, with 8 per cent before being eliminated before the final vote split.

ITV

The huge jump between first and last place is what’s really raising eyebrows: From nearly six in ten viewers backing Adam, down to single digits for the others, it’s one of the most lopsided finals in the show’s history.

All this played out against a backdrop of total chaos, as a fiery on-air clash involving Jimmy Bullard, David Haye, Adam, and even hosts Ant and Dec threatened to derail the finale. Despite the shouting matches and tension, the public had clearly already made up their minds.

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Featured image credit: ITV

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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