Omg, the start date for Love Island 2026 has been revealed and it’s way earlier than usual

2 hours ago

Guys! We don’t have long to wait for Love Island 2026 to start, as the date it’s due to kick off has been revealed as much earlier than usual. We might have only just recovered from All Stars, but we’re ready to go again.

Usually the show kicks off on Monday, in early to mid June. This year, we’re getting going a whole week earlier than the usual schedule.

The Sun has reported Love Island 2026 will start on Monday 1st June. Maya Jama will be back as host, and she’ll apparently be jetting off in the coming weeks.

A source said: “After an explosive All Stars where the drama just kept on coming, bosses are keen to keep the ball rolling and head into the summer series full throttle.

“They’re talking to some of the most gorgeous and entertaining Islanders yet because it all comes down to the cast. Everything looks set for kick off June 1st all being well with plans. As All Stars proved, you never know what can happen!”

The first Love Island 2026 Islander has also been rumoured

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charleen Murphy (@charleenmurphy)

The first cast member for the new villa has also been rumoured. Influencer Charleen Murphy is currently in talks, and will be very familiar with the show, as she’s best friends with Love Island veteran, Lucinda Strafford.

She’s from Dublin, is newly single, and boasts a huge 368k followers on Instagram. Charleen also knows the ropes a bit personally, having auditioned for Love Island in 2020, before her last relationship.

A source told The Sun: “Charleen split from her boyfriend earlier this year and Lucinda told ITV bosses they should get her on the show. She’s really gorgeous and fun and has a lot of Irish charm – she’s been friends with Lucinda for years so of course Lucinda would put a word in for her!”

I can’t wait!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.