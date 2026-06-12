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Where’s episode seven? Rivals writer explains rage-inducing reason we have to wait MONTHS

‘It’s just a cover excuse’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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I fully believe Rivals season two is teasing us, because what do you mean we have to wait months for episode seven to drop?

After eight episodes in season one, Rivals came back to us this year with the promise of a 12-episode season. It’s exciting stuff, but less thrilling when you consider the mid-season break that’s suddenly arrived.

Here’s the full release schedule, including the episodes we’ve already watched:

  • Episode 1 – 15 May 2026
  • Episode 2 – 15 May 2026
  • Episode 3 – 15 May 2026
  • Episode 4 – 22 May 2026
  • Episode 5 – 29 May 2026
  • Episode 6 – 5 June 2026
  • Episode 7 – November 2026
  • Episode 8 – November 2026
  • Episode 9 – November 2026
  • Episode 10 – November 2026
  • Episode 11 – November 2026
  • Episode 12 –November 2026

Mid-season breaks are annoyingly standard in the TV world, and most of the time, it’s to keep people subscribing when their fav shows have finished. It’s beyond sneaky, but an industry standard.

That being said, the reason for the Rivals mid-season break is different and totally insufferable.

Here’s why you have to wait for Rivals episode seven

In a recent interview, Rivals writer Laura Wade admitted that producing 12 episodes is obviously more complicated than eight. But that’s not the only reason, because they could have just pushed the initial launch until all 12 episodes were ready.

“From a practical point of view, it takes a long time to deliver 12 very complicated period pieces of drama,” she said. “Also, we’ve got the FIFA World Cup coming up, so we’re releasing the first half before the football.”

So basically, it’s the World Cup’s fault, even if that does end in July.

People were understandably miffed in the comments, as one person said: “I’m sorry, but this is so ridiculously stupid of them.”

“That makes absolutely no sense,” another said, as a third added, “So I have to suffer because of the football fans????”

Despite the explanation, some people said it was fishy. With the World Cup ending in July and the fact that Rivals is on Hulu/Disney+ rather than normal TV, people questioned why it would even be a factor in Rivals’ release schedule.

As one person theorised: “It’s just a cover excuse, you don’t expect them to come out and say ‘we’re trying to keep you paying your subscription for as long as possible,’ do you?”

Either way, it’s super annoying.

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Featured image credit: Hulu

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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