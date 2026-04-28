TMI details of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s s*x life revealed in resurfaced confessions

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They might not be together anymore, but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s old alleged confessions about their sex lives still live on in all their detailed glory.

Before they both got married to different partners, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in an on-and-off relationship for a long eight years. At the time, sources close to the couple gave Hollywood Life the alleged scoop on their sex lives – and it’s just as dramatic as you can imagine.

“Selena is the only girl he’s ever slept with that he actually has real feelings for, so sex with her is on a different level. He’s been with girls that have a lot more experience, who are way more wild, which is exciting, but in the end, it’s still Selena he would pick over all of them because he loves her,” the source said in 2014.

At the time, Selena and Justin had been together for four years. They had already broken up at least once, which would turn out to be one of many.

The source continued: “Selena always described her sex life with Justin as explosive — like fireworks. Justin told her she was the ultimate lover, his princess soulmate. He always complimented her, saying she was his number one.”

“She just had to write about it in ‘Do It.’ She said Justin loved the song. Obviously, he knew it was about their sex life, and gave her two thumbs up after he listened to it for the first time.”

In case you haven’t read the lyrics of Do It in a while, here’s a reminder of how the chorus goes:

“If I had a choice, if I had my way/Boy, you know we’d do it every single day”

And it gets even more raunchy in the verses:

“Damn, I wish I didn’t feel so hypnotised/ But when I look at you, baby, it’s justified / So I take what I want, and give what I got / To hell with all the rules, they keep us civilised”

As time has gone on, Justin and Selena have only gotten bolder talking about their intimate relationships and have both given explicit interviews about their current partners. Let’s all know less about each other, please.

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