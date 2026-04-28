The Tab

TMI details of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s s*x life revealed in resurfaced confessions

Selena described it as ‘explosive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

They might not be together anymore, but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s old alleged confessions about their sex lives still live on in all their detailed glory.

Before they both got married to different partners, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in an on-and-off relationship for a long eight years. At the time, sources close to the couple gave Hollywood Life the alleged scoop on their sex lives – and it’s just as dramatic as you can imagine.

via Instagram

“Selena is the only girl he’s ever slept with that he actually has real feelings for, so sex with her is on a different level. He’s been with girls that have a lot more experience, who are way more wild, which is exciting, but in the end, it’s still Selena he would pick over all of them because he loves her,” the source said in 2014.

At the time, Selena and Justin had been together for four years. They had already broken up at least once, which would turn out to be one of many.

The source continued: “Selena always described her sex life with Justin as explosive — like fireworks. Justin told her she was the ultimate lover, his princess soulmate. He always complimented her, saying she was his number one.”

“She just had to write about it in ‘Do It.’ She said Justin loved the song. Obviously, he knew it was about their sex life, and gave her two thumbs up after he listened to it for the first time.”

via Facebook

In case you haven’t read the lyrics of Do It in a while, here’s a reminder of how the chorus goes:

“If I had a choice, if I had my way/Boy, you know we’d do it every single day”

And it gets even more raunchy in the verses:

“Damn, I wish I didn’t feel so hypnotised/ But when I look at you, baby, it’s justified / So I take what I want, and give what I got / To hell with all the rules, they keep us civilised”

As time has gone on, Justin and Selena have only gotten bolder talking about their intimate relationships and have both given explicit interviews about their current partners. Let’s all know less about each other, please.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity Dating Justin Bieber Selena Gomez
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have spilled about their ‘insane’ s*x life and it’s all a bit much

Move aside Billie: Hailey Bieber was the OG Justin super fan according to wild viral theory

Every steamy detail Justin Bieber has dished about his ‘crazy’ s*x life with Hailey

Latest
euphoria season three s3 wedding nate cassie naz

The actual reason Cassie and Nate’s wedding in Euphoria S3 feels so random and disorderly

Claudia Cox

This makes so much sense

Adobe Student Spaces

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

Adobe

It’s giving less work but better grades

Scott and Leanne reveal who they still talk to from Love Island All Stars and it’s ruthless

Ellissa Bain

They’re so done with the show

Matilda

What Matilda’s actress has been up to, as she reveals the vile reason she quit Hollywood at 12

Kieran Galpin

The former child star experienced a trauma, and it altered her next 25 years

Sam admits huge regrets over unaired moment after Chris wrote ‘leave’ on MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

Chris’ decision really took him by surprise

We need to talk about the racism in Euphoria season three, after those slur scenes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so tired of this

Love Is Blind

People find ‘evidence’ iconic Love Is Blind couple who’ve been married for four years have split

Hayley Soen

I’m crying this can’t be true

The I’m A Celebrity voting figures are officially out, and the gap is absolutely staggering

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for Harry

MAFS Australia’s Danny reveals how he *really* felt when Bec blurted out ‘I love you’

Ellissa Bain

Nobody was expecting it

Sydney

P*rn site offers Sydney Sweeney huge money for very specific OnlyFans content after Euphoria

Kieran Galpin

She’s done worse

Love Island

Omg, the start date for Love Island 2026 has been revealed and it’s way earlier than usual

Hayley Soen

It’s coming back soon!

These meaningful hidden details in Cassie and Nate’s wedding in Euphoria blew my mind

Claudia Cox

Cassie’s wedding dress reveals what she’s really going through

TMI details of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s s*x life revealed in resurfaced confessions

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Selena described it as ‘explosive’

Controversial 109-bed student block near Nottingham’s Jubilee Campus approved by council

Jennifer Rajasekar

The five-storey accommodation scheme will house over 100 students

University of Exeter hosts national roundtable to improve graduate job prospects

Manaswini Chitre

The Future Jobs roundtable intends to shape careers that last until the 1970s

Wait, is *that* viral Olivia Wilde tweet about Harry Styles’ engagement actually real?!

Hebe Hancock

‘Two years and all I got was an ugly tattoo’

MAFS’ Sam reveals the sad real reason Chris wrote leave, and it has nothing to with kids

Ellissa Bain

He said he needed to ‘put his dad hat on’

Channing Tatum posts bizarre poem in salty response to Zoë Kravitz’s engagement to Harry Styles

Kieran Galpin

This man is 46 and posting like a teen

Here are nine summer term ‘activities’ every Exeter girly knows too well

Emily Thackeray

Hot girl summer? I think not x

euphoria season three episode three nate cassie wedding guests random cameos

Wait, which one was BB? A handy guide to the cameos at Nate and Cassie’s wedding in Euphoria

Claudia Cox

I’d forgotten half these characters existed