The Tab
George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

‘What is this?’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

So, George RR Martin has finally spoken out about that opening scene in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and he wasn’t impressed at all.

The now-infamous “poop scene”, which shows Ser Duncan the Tall having a very undignified moment behind a tree just seconds after a dramatic hero-style build-up, completely blindsided viewers. But turns out, it blindsided George, too.

Speaking about the scene in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, George R. R. Martin said, “Yeah, that was a bit of a surprise. Not to say that my characters don’t take sh*ts, but I normally don’t write about them at any length.”

George then explained that when he saw the early version of the episode, he was genuinely confused by the scene being there at all. He added, “When I saw the rough cut, I wrote, ‘What is this? Where did this come from? I don’t know if we really need the sh*t.’”

That scene was not even in the book

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

via HBO

The series is based on The Hedge Knight, and that “poop scene” simply doesn’t exist in George’s writing. It was added by showrunner Ira Parker. He defended it by saying it was meant to show Dunk’s nerves and fear. He told Entertainment Weekly, “A lot of people are gonna take it the wrong way. It was never meant as a cheap gag to just show a butt that’s [pooping] on television. That we really are trying to get into as fully as possible Dunk’s headspace.”

Most Read

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

He added that Dunk is not a hero yet. He’s just a scared kid trying to do something brave for the first time. “The dream falls away and we get butterflies in our stomach, that feeling of nervousness, which Dunk then finds himself very quickly in an unheroic, crouched position,” he said.

But even George made it clear it wasn’t his vision at all, saying, “But [Parker] liked it for whatever reason.”

So, between this and his past criticisms of changes in House of the Dragon, it’s pretty clear he’s not afraid to say when adaptations go too far.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Book Celebrity Game of Thrones TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams claps back girlfriend

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams claps back after information about his ‘girlfriend’ is exposed

His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Latest
his and hers netflix cast ending

Erm, the cast of Netflix’s His & Hers had mixed feelings about *that* shocking ending

Claudia Cox

They didn’t see the big twist coming, either

his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Hebe Hancock

She kept that quiet

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT

his and hers netflix cast ending

Erm, the cast of Netflix’s His & Hers had mixed feelings about *that* shocking ending

Claudia Cox

They didn’t see the big twist coming, either

his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Hebe Hancock

She kept that quiet

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT