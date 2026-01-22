George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

2 hours ago

So, George RR Martin has finally spoken out about that opening scene in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and he wasn’t impressed at all.

The now-infamous “poop scene”, which shows Ser Duncan the Tall having a very undignified moment behind a tree just seconds after a dramatic hero-style build-up, completely blindsided viewers. But turns out, it blindsided George, too.

Speaking about the scene in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, George R. R. Martin said, “Yeah, that was a bit of a surprise. Not to say that my characters don’t take sh*ts, but I normally don’t write about them at any length.”

George then explained that when he saw the early version of the episode, he was genuinely confused by the scene being there at all. He added, “When I saw the rough cut, I wrote, ‘What is this? Where did this come from? I don’t know if we really need the sh*t.’”

That scene was not even in the book

The series is based on The Hedge Knight, and that “poop scene” simply doesn’t exist in George’s writing. It was added by showrunner Ira Parker. He defended it by saying it was meant to show Dunk’s nerves and fear. He told Entertainment Weekly, “A lot of people are gonna take it the wrong way. It was never meant as a cheap gag to just show a butt that’s [pooping] on television. That we really are trying to get into as fully as possible Dunk’s headspace.”

He added that Dunk is not a hero yet. He’s just a scared kid trying to do something brave for the first time. “The dream falls away and we get butterflies in our stomach, that feeling of nervousness, which Dunk then finds himself very quickly in an unheroic, crouched position,” he said.

But even George made it clear it wasn’t his vision at all, saying, “But [Parker] liked it for whatever reason.”

So, between this and his past criticisms of changes in House of the Dragon, it’s pretty clear he’s not afraid to say when adaptations go too far.

