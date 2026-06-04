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So, Mackenzie Shirilla has now fully ‘confessed’ she *did* crash the car on purpose

Wait, what?!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Mackenzie Shirilla has always maintained the 2022 car crash, when she was 17, that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan was an accident. However, someone who is claiming to have been in prison with her has now alleged Mackenzie Shirilla confessed all to her.

Mackenzie Shirilla is currently serving a minimum 15-year term after being found guilty of murder. She is 21 now, and currently housed at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

A prisoner named Anastasia claimed she too was housed here, and at the time Shirilla told other inmates she had meant to kill her boyfriend Dominic. As per The Daily Mail, it’s been alleged Shirilla said the crash happened because “Dom had to die.”

Anastasia claimed: “She [Mackenzie] said she was suicidal, but she almost looked as though she was enjoying (telling the story) – like she was amused by it.

“She said the devil made her do it. She said the devil was pressing on her foot… She wanted to make it sound like she was a little devil girl, and that this is what she intended to do. Like there was a reason that Dom had to die.”

Anastasia explained that many inmates keep scrapbooks in prison, to keep memories and as of a way of entertaining themselves. She has claimed that Mackenzie’s was full of pictures of herself, and a picture of a brick wall with “BOOM” written across it. “She didn’t have any pictures of Dom or Davion,’ she claimed. “I felt like that was cold.”

At the same time this has been alleged, it’s been reported Shirilla has launched a fresh appeal against her conviction.

The appeal was launched last month, and her legal team has claimed “there is medical evidence” that Shirilla “suffered from a pre-existing medical condition that could have caused her to black out while driving.”

Featured image via Instagram @mackenzieshirilla. The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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