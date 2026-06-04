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KSI dragged for ‘disloyalty’ and ‘ego’ as he says he wants to be ‘better than the Sidemen’

‘So KSI left his day ones for views’

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Everyone’s still in shock over KSI leaving the Sidemen, and an old video has now resurfaced that’s got people thinking the real reason he quit is to be better than them.

JJ announced the news in a YouTube video on Sunday, saying: “This is honestly the hardest video I’ve ever had to make in my life. I’ve gone back and forth on this decision for a very long time. I’ve spent months trying to figure out what the right thing to do is. But after a lot of thought, I’ve decided that I will no longer be doing Sidemen videos. Today, 31 May, will be my final Sidemen video.”

Everyone thought it was fake at first, and a theory went around that he had to pretend he was quitting as a forfeit after Arsenal lost the Champions League final. But he confirmed it’s real with another lengthy statement on Instagram, writing: “I know this news has been hard to deal with. I know that some people don’t want to believe it. But it’s real. I will be leaving the Sidemen.”

The YouTuber claimed he left because he just doesn’t have the time to juggle everything anymore, with Sidemen videos, Britain’s Got Talent, Misfits boxing, Prime, music and all the other things he does. But an old clip that shows JJ saying he’s “gonna get more views than Sidemen” tells a different story.

“I’m trying to compete with Mr Beast. He gets about 4 billion views every month in Shorts and 6 billion in long form. I mentioned to the Sidemen boys I’m gonna get more subscribers than Sidemen [main channel], and I’m also gonna get more views. I’ve got more views than Sidemen in a month, so now I just need to get more subscribers,” he said.

Everyone thinks it’s gross for KSI to want to get more views than the Sidemen, his friends of 13 years that he was supposed to be supporting and bigging up, not putting down. After he quit the group this week, it’s got people fuming.

“So KSI left his day ones for views, he is loyal to no one but himself. S****y human,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another said: “Ahh so…. ego. Now that’s why I know the boys will never talk about it publicly because what a s****y way to go”.

A third person added: “He said he left the Sidemen to spend more time with his girlfriend and family, but he’s planning on working even harder than before? It sounds like the real reason he left the Sidemen was because they were holding him back from being number one.” I knew there had to be more to this.

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Featured image credit: YouTube

More on: Influencer KSI Viral YouTube
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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