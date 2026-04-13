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$41 for pizza and Coke?! These viral Coachella food prices are actually so unhinged

I’d need to take out a loan

Hebe Hancock | Trends
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Coachella is back. The outfits are…interesting, the line-ups are stacked, and the food prices are absolutely unhinged.

The iconic festival in California pulls in over 100,000 people each year across two weekends, and while everyone knows it’s not exactly a budget trip, the reality of what you’ll actually spend once you’re inside is hitting people like a truck.

Because sure, you’ve already dropped $649 (plus fees, obviously) on a general admission ticket. But that’s just the entry fee. Food and drink inside? That’s where things go completely off the rails.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok is flooded with people showing what they’re eating at the festival. One girl shared her Coachella meal: Noodles for $23 and carne asada fries for $28. Not only is that already a lot, she also said the portion was small.

@girlbosstown #coachella ♬ original sound – GirlBossTown

The comments were ruthless. One person said they were “so glad” they had no desire to go, while another admitted they’re becoming more convinced they wouldn’t enjoy Coachella “even if it was free”.

It doesn’t get better. At Sweetfin, poke bowls like spicy tuna and yuzu salmon are all sitting at $23. Over at Dave’s Hot Chicken, a chicken sandwich with fries will cost you $30, while tenders and fries are $26. Even plain fries are $12, which feels like a personal attack at this point.

@karissaeats One more throwback cause this food was so good tbh 😍 #coachella #eating #foodie #noodles #pizza ♬ Happy, summer, ukulele(852618) – Eternal Waves

If you’re thinking noodles might be a safer option, think again. House noodles are $18, chili garlic noodles are $18, and even a portion of spicy wontons is $14. Nothing is safe.

Then there’s the pizza situation, which might actually be the most offensive of all.

One guy posted his meal: Two slices of pizza and a can of Coke for $41. Forty. One. Dollars. And to make matters worse, he described it as tasting like “cold tomato sauce on dough”, which somehow makes the price hurt even more.

@thisisntpabloTHESE COACHELLA FOOD PRICES ARE CRAZY😭😭 help♬ original sound – Pablo Tamayo

“Every bite is $4.91”, one person calculated.

If you think you can save money by being sensible and making your own food at camp, think again. One girl shared that she and her friends still ended up paying $50 for three coffees. Coffee. Fifty dollars. For three.

At this point, eating at Coachella feels less like grabbing food and more like making a financial decision you’ll regret later. I think I’ll just stay at home, thanks.

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Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Coachella TikTok Viral
Hebe Hancock | Trends
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