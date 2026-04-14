Oh god, The Pitt’s creator makes it worse as he explains Supriya Ganesh’s sudden firing

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Supriya Ganesh’s character on The Pitt, Dr Samira Mohan, is up there in terms of likeability, which is why people were stunned to learn that she wouldn’t be returning for season three.

Having played Dr Mohan since season one, Supriya’s storyline was near and dear to the hearts of The Pitt’s fanbase. Well, it’s officially over with the conclusion of season two, and Dr Parker Ellis will be stepping up to a series regular.

Explaining the decision, and sparking a whole new wave of backlash, actor and writer Noah Wyle told Variety: “Emergency rooms have a high revolving door. As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning.

“Dr Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavours, and we’re going to miss her.”

The Pitt’s creator echoed Noah’s statement about Dr Samira Mohan

Though The Pitt is widely considered the best thing on TV right now, with each statement that emerges, the cast and crew are seemingly digging their own graves. Case in point: Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill’s statement, which only threw fuel on the fire.

#ThePitt showrunner R. Scott Gemmill on Supriya Ganesh’s surprise exit from the show: “It’s sort of the nature of the show. Unfortunately, the way the medical profession works, you come in, you learn, you move on, and we want to try and be as truthful to that process as… pic.twitter.com/97CqHcHNve — Variety (@Variety) April 13, 2026

“It’s sort of the nature of the show. Unfortunately, the way the medical profession works, you come in, you learn, you move on, and we want to try and be as truthful to that process as possible. So we’re going to turn over our cast. But I think it’s a great launching pad for people and that’s the best we can do,” he explained to Variety on the Paleyfest red carpet.

The BEST they can do? The best? Really? Last time I checked, Dr Langdon was also a fourth-year resident. He’s still in the show…

Reacting to his statement, one person said: “F**k them really.”

“I lowkey don’t believe this excuse. There has to be another reason,” someone else said, as a third added, “It’s so cool how you didn’t ask why the white male resident repeating the same year isn’t caught in the revolving door… excellent follow-up questions.”

Supriya Ganesh is yet to issue a statement, but she did pull out of the festival.

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Featured image credit: Variety/HBO