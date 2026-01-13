The Tab

The bizarre reason hundreds of Londoners rode the Tube with no trousers on Sunday

If you stumbled across a crowd of half-dressed commuters on the tube last week, just know there was a reason for it

Esther Knowles | News

Anyone who lives in London knows all too well that the tube is full of surprises. Whether it’s someone whipping out an instrument on their way home from a night out, or settling down to what seems like a three-course meal without any awareness of the people around them, you’d like to think you’ve seen it all.

But what you may not have encountered (unless you were out and about on Sunday of course) is a crowd of full-grown adults boarding a tube wearing no trousers, all while acting totally normal about it.

@

♬ –

This may be an unusual sight, but it’s actually part of an annual tradition called London’s No Trousers Tube Ride. Every year, commuters meet up in central London before boarding a tube together while half-dressed.

This year, participants met at Chinatown’s Old Pagoda at 2.45pm on Sunday 11th January. They then began making their way to the tube at 3pm.

Partakers of the event were urged by its Facebook organisers to “keep the (under)pants as normal or low-key as possible” in order to appear like ordinary tube riders.

However, the crowd still decided to take part in a choreographed dance inside King’s Cross Station, all with no trousers on. So I think it’s safe to say they failed in terms of acting natural.

@naseerlondon

#notrousers #touserlesstuberide #londonlife #fyp #fypシ

♬ original sound – Naseer London

It was all just meant to be a bit of fun, but one commuter found himself stuck waiting for delayed tubes with no trousers, posting on TikTok: “Did the no trousers tube ride and now can’t get home because they cancelled all trains… Is this karma??”.

The tradition, which has been taking place since 2009, was inspired by the No Pants Subway Ride in New York. Seriously, what is it with major capital city’s and not wanting to wear trousers?

via James Veysey/Shutterstock

Surprisingly, the annual No Trousers Tube Ride is not even a fundraising event. It’s just purely for the love of the game.

If you missed out on London’s No Trousers Tube Ride 2026, don’t worry, it’ll be back next year.

Featured image via TikTok @ciaris_chiaraa 

Esther Knowles | News
Too much of a good thing: the victims of university overcrowding

Sam Hallam

We all think we deserve to be here, but something has to give

universtiy of manchester russell group uni where vice chancellor got huge pay rise

A ranking of the Russell Group uni vice-chancellors’ ridiculously high pay raises this year

Claudia Cox

One uni’s boss got a £90k pay increase and I’m not joking

Starring on The Traitors saved Amanda from the consequences of a ‘serious’ health condition

Esther Knowles

‘I would never have noticed it’

OnlyFans

Lord have mercy: Viral videos show drunk OnlyFans models dragged off plane for naughty act

Kieran Galpin

It’s bad, but it’s also soooo funny

There’s another mother and daughter doing OnlyFans together, and they share how it happened

Hayley Soen

‘I didn’t take much convincing’

Even more The Traitors contestants people think are secretly related, with evidence

Ellissa Bain

The family tree theory continues

Glasgow University rector cleared by medical watchdog over alleged antisemitism

Hannah Gross

One Glasgow student said ‘there’s a real fear among students about what you can and can’t say about Palestine’

Explaining the ‘becoming Chinese’ trend, that has gone viral on TikTok

Hebe Hancock

We’re all at a very Chinese time of our lives

‘I can’t go on like this’: Sheffield bookshop forced to close after months of harassment

Niamh Brownhill

Owner Kate Nixon said the situation drove her to hospitalisation

OnlyFans creator Sharna Beckman

I found out my own cousin subscribed to my OnlyFans and his excuse made me feel sick

Hayley Soen

‘I make up excuses now when it comes to family events’

