The Tab
Ben Duncan

Prince William’s uni mate and Big Brother star dies after a 100-foot fall from rooftop bar

Police recieved reports of a ‘man on the roof’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s university friend, Ben Duncan, has died after falling from the rooftop bar of a hotel in London.

Ben Duncan knew Kate and William in the earliest days of their relationship when they attended St Andrews University. He was reportedly part of their inner circle for a number of years, also mingling with British elite like Lord Peter Mandelson. In 2010, Ben was also cast in season 11 of Big Brother alongside the likes of Sam Pepper, Dave Vaughan, and series winner Josie Gibson. He later appeared in Australia’s Ladette to Lady, Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me, and Celebrity Coach Trip.

The 45-year-old reportedly died on Thursday, October 30, after falling from the rooftop of the Trafalgar St James hotel, where rooms cost up to £1,000 a night. Officers were dispatched to reports of a “man on the roof” of the five-star hotel, but he was soon found dead after falling seven floors. The police said it was around 100ft.

Shutterstock

Credit: Shutterstock

The Metropolitan Police told the MailOnline: “Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October.

“The man sadly fell from height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance Service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His death is unexpected but non-suspicious.”

Friends have shared condolence messages for Ben Duncan

Shutterstock

Credit: Shutterstock

Though Prince William and Kate are yet to comment on the death of Ben Duncan, broadcaster Mike Hollingsworth wrote on Facebook: “My dear, dear friend Benjamin (Ben) Duncan has left us.

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

“He lived life as Peter Pan – the boy who never grew up. He will be sorely missed by his many, many friends, who grew to love his charm, his wit, his infectious laugh and his innate sense of style. The world is a poorer place for his passing. RIP Benji.”

Another friend, who chose to remain anonymous, described Ben as the “life of the party” who struggled in his final years.

“Ben was always the life and soul of the party. Although he appeared on reality TV shows, Ben’s true passions were politics and music. In recent years, he had become more reclusive – and had struggled with insomnia,” they told the MailOnline. “It’s truly devastating that he’s gone so soon.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image: Shutterstock

More on: Big Brother Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

George Big Brother warnings

In his own words: The four disgusting things George said that got him removed from Big Brother

Big Brother Nathan drama

Huge Big Brother drama as housemates turn their back Nathan after he shared vile views

Big Brother George spoken out

George has spoken out for the first time after getting removed from Big Brother

Latest
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far