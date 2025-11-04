Prince William’s uni mate and Big Brother star dies after a 100-foot fall from rooftop bar

2 hours ago

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s university friend, Ben Duncan, has died after falling from the rooftop bar of a hotel in London.

Ben Duncan knew Kate and William in the earliest days of their relationship when they attended St Andrews University. He was reportedly part of their inner circle for a number of years, also mingling with British elite like Lord Peter Mandelson. In 2010, Ben was also cast in season 11 of Big Brother alongside the likes of Sam Pepper, Dave Vaughan, and series winner Josie Gibson. He later appeared in Australia’s Ladette to Lady, Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me, and Celebrity Coach Trip.

The 45-year-old reportedly died on Thursday, October 30, after falling from the rooftop of the Trafalgar St James hotel, where rooms cost up to £1,000 a night. Officers were dispatched to reports of a “man on the roof” of the five-star hotel, but he was soon found dead after falling seven floors. The police said it was around 100ft.

The Metropolitan Police told the MailOnline: “Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October.

“The man sadly fell from height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance Service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His death is unexpected but non-suspicious.”

Friends have shared condolence messages for Ben Duncan

Though Prince William and Kate are yet to comment on the death of Ben Duncan, broadcaster Mike Hollingsworth wrote on Facebook: “My dear, dear friend Benjamin (Ben) Duncan has left us.

“He lived life as Peter Pan – the boy who never grew up. He will be sorely missed by his many, many friends, who grew to love his charm, his wit, his infectious laugh and his innate sense of style. The world is a poorer place for his passing. RIP Benji.”

Another friend, who chose to remain anonymous, described Ben as the “life of the party” who struggled in his final years.

“Ben was always the life and soul of the party. Although he appeared on reality TV shows, Ben’s true passions were politics and music. In recent years, he had become more reclusive – and had struggled with insomnia,” they told the MailOnline. “It’s truly devastating that he’s gone so soon.”

Featured image: Shutterstock