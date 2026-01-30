The Tab
Robert Pattinson?? These celebs had actual real s*x in TV and film, and we somehow all missed it

There’s a reason those scenes looked so realistic

Kieran Galpin

Directors, writers, and actors work especially hard to get the most realistic shots, and sometimes, that apparently calls for real s*x in TV and film.

Nudity and s*x are staples of TV and film, hence why a lot of us have PTSD from unwittingly watching a naughty scene with our parents. More often than not, the illusion of s*x is created through clever camera angles, a focus on less overtly x-rated body parts, and the time-honoured tradition of prosthetics.

But sometimes, as you’re about to learn, that just doesn’t cut it.

Robert Pattinson and Aubrey Plaza both had a solo scene

In the 2008 film Little Ashes, Robert Pattinson played surrealist painter Salvador Dali. The movie called for a m*sturbation scene, but faking it wasn’t an option, apparently.

“My orgasm face is recorded for eternity,” the Twilight star told a German magazine. “[It] just doesn’t work, so I pleasured myself in front of the camera.”

The same could be said of Aubrey Plaza, who had a similar scene in her raunchy 2013 movie, The To-Do List.

“In my head I envisioned a nice scene where you just see my hand slowly go out of frame,” she revealed.

“I thought I was doing one thing and when I showed up it was a whole different thing, it was a full body shot and I asked the director ‘what should I do’ and she said ‘masturbate like it says in the script’.”

Kerry Fox and Mark Rylance

For 2001’s Intimacy, actors Kerry Fox and Mark Rylance engaged in unsimulated oral s*x for the film about a lothario musician. Looking back, Mark regrets agreeing to do it. He wasn’t confident enough to say no.

“Hanif Kureishi’s writing couldn’t have been more intimate and revealing, but I found the making of the film and the subsequent publicity and personal attacks very, very painful. I wish I hadn’t made it,” he told The Guardian.

In contrast, Kerry does not regret doing the film.

Chloë Sevigny might need therapy at some point

Chloë Sevigny can proboably relate to Mark Rylance’s perspective, because she too did an unsimulated oral s*x scene for The Brown Bunny with Vincent Gallo.

“There are a lot of emotions. I’ll probably have to go to therapy at some point. But I love Vincent. The film is tragic and beautiful, and I’m proud of it and my performance,” she told Playboy.

That being said, she did say in a later interview: “I’d probably still do it today. I believe in Vincent as an artist, and I stand by the film. It was a subversive act. It was a risk.”

Pretty much all the stars in Nymphomaniac

As you can probably guess from the name of the movie, Nymphomaniac was about the naughty exploits of a woman addicted to s*x. It starred Stellan Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Christian Slater, Uma Thurman, Mia Goth, and Willem Dafoe.

Though the actual actors had simulated s*x for the film, the same scenes were recorded with body doubles who actually did it. The two versions were then stitched together like an x-rated Frankenstein’s monster.

“So above the waist, it will be the star, and below the waist, it will be the doubles,” the director said.

Andy Warhol was the first to do it

1969’s Blue Movie was the first film to have actors doing real s*x on screen. It was quite controversial at the time, even for Andy Warhol, and one theatre was fined $250 for obscenity.

Featured image credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Vertical/Shutterstock and Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock and Blondet Eliot/ABACA/Shutterstock

