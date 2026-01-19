Calling all students: Write for The Leeds Tab this semester!

Come along to our writers meeting at 6pm on Thursday 29th January at The Library pub

5 hours ago

Need a creative outlet this semester? We have you covered! The Leeds Tab is officially inviting new writers to join us this year.

Founded in 2009 by three students at Cambridge, The Tab is a national media outlet created with the intention of giving young writers a platform to write for their fellow students.

We aim to distribute news in a light way that allows us to know what’s going on in the world, while having a bit of fun. The Tab spreads across 29 different university cities in the UK and brings in over nine million readers a month.

The Leeds Tab is our own branch within the national site. We cover all Leeds-based universities and are student-led by our Editor in-Chief, News Editor, Features Editor, Social Media Editor, and TikTok Editor. If you have your sights set on an editorial position, writing is the best way to start.

To get involved, you can sign up as a writer using this form or just drop by our open meeting at 6pm on Thursday January 29th at The Library pub.

What can I write about?

We cover almost anything student news, which leaves you pretty much a choice of writing about your heart’s desire. Whether general news, features, culture, or guides is your go-to, we’d love to have you.

Here’s a few examples of what we’ve been writing about:

You can take a commission offered by one of our editors, or work on your own article pitches.

How often would I need to write?

As often as you’d like! Whether you are a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly writer, we would love to see you on our page and at our fortnightly writers meetings!

The team of Leeds Editors are always there to help you out with an article.

Do I need writing experience?

Although experience in writing is always something we look for, all you need is motivation. This is the perfect place to get some writing experience if you are interested in pursuing a future career in journalism.

What’s in it for me?

Any article written by you is published on our section of The Tab website. That means when your name is searched by an employer, your work appears, plus it’s something to boast about on LinkedIn.

The Tab writers have gone on to write for the Daily Mail, The Telegraph, Vogue, BBC, and The Times, making it a fab place to get writing experience and begin that networking we all worry about so much.

How do I get started?

We are hosting an open meeting on Thursday 29th January, 6pm at the Library Pub!

Come along for a chat with the Editors, where we can answer any questions or queries, and get you set up for writing your first article! You don’t need to be an established writer for The Leeds Tab to drop by.

In the meantime, if you would like to sign up as a writer before the meeting, you can do so by filling in our writers form.

We look forward to seeing you! If you have any questions, feel free to message us on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash