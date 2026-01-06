It’s official, The Leeds Tab is recruiting a new Features Editor

5 hours ago

As the new semester is a-foot we’re officially on the lookout for a new Features Editor!

The Leeds Tab team is excited to announce that we’re recruiting a new Features Editor just in time for the new semester. We are a student-led and orientated team, by joining the Leeds Tab you’ll be joining a wonderful group of passionate student journalists who are so excited to start writing again.

The Leeds Tab is a safe, fun and open platform for any Leeds student, whether you’re a first year at Leeds Uni, master’s student at Beckett or a third year at Arts, we’d love to work with you!

This is a brilliant opportunity for any young writer with an interest in journalism, writing, and creativity, which manifests into valuable experience with working and being published within a national platform. Plus, it looks great on LinkedIn.

Any articles you write will be published on our website, which means when your name is searched, your articles are the first thing seen. Great for an employer or your ex to see.

Already convinced? Apply here.

What is The Tab?

Created and founded by three students at Cambridge in 2009, The Tab is a national media outlet that covers a wide range of topics, including news, culture, politics, and student life. It was created with the intention of allowing young writers to write for young people.

We aim to get students interested in news in a fun and light way, which allows us to be aware of what is going on around us, while having a bit of fun too. It brings in over nine million readers a month. The Tab has local branches at numerous universities spread over the country.

The Leeds Tab is our own branch of the national website covering all Leeds-based universities. We are an online-based news outlet with a social media platform of around 52,000. The Leeds Tab is a student-led and oriented group of editors and writers who cover a mix of stories in all things student-centred, such as local news, politics and social culture.

What will you be doing as Features Editor?

As our Features Editor, you will be responsible for managing the Features section here at the Leeds Tab. Within this, you will be…

Writing your own features with creative freedom.

Encouraging, supervising and commissioning writers with Features articles.

Working with your fellow Leeds editors on stories, article ideas, social media presence, etc.

Leading writing groups with your fellow editors, in which you help writers in overseeing and commissioning stories.

You will have the freedom to focus on any aspect of student life at Leeds, whether it’s fashion, campus life, nights out or fun commentaries, you’ll be writing witty and light-hearted stories for your fellow students.

This role also includes more general editorial duties, such as supporting our News Editor and Editor-in-Chief with general editing and management. You’ll also work with our lovely Leeds HQ Assistant Editor and receive training from professional journalists.

This position is great for anyone who pays attention to campus trends, Leeds lingo, and who can have a fun and lighthearted way of writing.

You’ll be working on stories like these

What about experience?

Although experience in journalism is always useful, what we would value most for this role is a passion for writing and Leeds student life. If you are interested in pursuing journalism in the future, this really is the place to get it!

What do I get from this?

This role will give you a great handful of skills. By the end of the academic year, you will have strengthened your writing and editing skills, gained experience leading and commissioning articles, been a part of a lovely editorial team, and gained a great understanding of journalistic procedure, all with a great writing portfolio to show off.

The Tab is also a great way to enter the world of media networking. Previous editors and writers of The Tab have gone on to write for major companies such as Vogue, BBC, The Times, and The Telegraph.

How do I apply?

Please fill in the application form linked here. Applications will close on Monday, 19th January at 11.59pm. We will review applications carefully and be in touch if you are successful.

If you have any questions about the role, just send us a dm on Instagram.

We look forward to reading applications and meeting our new Features Editor, good luck!

Featured image credit via Wikimedia Commons