The Tab

It’s official, The Leeds Tab is recruiting a new Features Editor

Applications close on Monday 19th January

Kayley Lincoln | News

As the new semester is a-foot we’re officially on the lookout for a new Features Editor!

The Leeds Tab team is excited to announce that we’re recruiting a new Features Editor just in time for the new semester. We are a student-led and orientated team, by joining the Leeds Tab you’ll be joining a wonderful group of passionate student journalists who are so excited to start writing again.

The Leeds Tab is a safe, fun and open platform for any Leeds student, whether you’re a first year at Leeds Uni, master’s student at Beckett or a third year at Arts, we’d love to work with you!

This is a brilliant opportunity for any young writer with an interest in journalism, writing, and creativity, which manifests into valuable experience with working and being published within a national platform. Plus, it looks great on LinkedIn.

Any articles you write will be published on our website, which means when your name is searched, your articles are the first thing seen. Great for an employer or your ex to see.

Already convinced? Apply here.

What is The Tab?

Created and founded by three students at Cambridge in 2009, The Tab is a national media outlet that covers a wide range of topics, including news, culture, politics, and student life. It was created with the intention of allowing young writers to write for young people.

We aim to get students interested in news in a fun and light way, which allows us to be aware of what is going on around us, while having a bit of fun too. It brings in over nine million readers a month. The Tab has local branches at numerous universities spread over the country.

Most Read

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

The Leeds Tab is our own branch of the national website covering all Leeds-based universities. We are an online-based news outlet with a social media platform of around 52,000. The Leeds Tab is a student-led and oriented group of editors and writers who cover a mix of stories in all things student-centred, such as local news, politics and social culture.

What will you be doing as Features Editor? 

As our Features Editor, you will be responsible for managing the Features section here at the Leeds Tab. Within this, you will be…

  • Writing your own features with creative freedom.
  • Encouraging, supervising and commissioning writers with Features articles.
  • Working with your fellow Leeds editors on stories, article ideas, social media presence, etc.
  • Leading writing groups with your fellow editors, in which you help writers in overseeing and commissioning stories.

You will have the freedom to focus on any aspect of student life at Leeds, whether it’s fashion, campus life, nights out or fun commentaries, you’ll be writing witty and light-hearted stories for your fellow students.

This role also includes more general editorial duties, such as supporting our News Editor and Editor-in-Chief with general editing and management. You’ll also work with our lovely Leeds HQ Assistant Editor and receive training from professional journalists.

This position is great for anyone who pays attention to campus trends, Leeds lingo, and who can have a fun and lighthearted way of writing.

You’ll be working on stories like these

What about experience?

Although experience in journalism is always useful, what we would value most for this role is a passion for writing and Leeds student life. If you are interested in pursuing journalism in the future, this really is the place to get it!

What do I get from this?

This role will give you a great handful of skills. By the end of the academic year, you will have strengthened your writing and editing skills, gained experience leading and commissioning articles, been a part of a lovely editorial team, and gained a great understanding of journalistic procedure, all with a great writing portfolio to show off.

The Tab is also a great way to enter the world of media networking. Previous editors and writers of The Tab have gone on to write for major companies such as Vogue, BBC, The Times, and The Telegraph.

How do I apply?

Please fill in the application form linked here. Applications will close on Monday, 19th January at 11.59pm. We will review applications carefully and be in touch if you are successful.

If you have any questions about the role, just send us a dm on Instagram.

We look forward to reading applications and meeting our new Features Editor, good luck!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook

Featured image credit via Wikimedia Commons

Kayley Lincoln | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Seven activities in Leeds that are even harder than completing your summatives

2025 Leeds student replay

The Leeds Tab is looking for new writers! Could it be you?

Latest

The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack

love island belle and anton

Love Island’s Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

Claudia Cox

He somehow made the news into an ad for his fitness business?!

Meet Sam, the Faithful Yorkshire lad who’s quickly made an impression in The Traitors castle

Shannon Downing

All eyes are on Sam as the new series unfolds

The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack

love island belle and anton

Love Island’s Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

Claudia Cox

He somehow made the news into an ad for his fitness business?!

Meet Sam, the Faithful Yorkshire lad who’s quickly made an impression in The Traitors castle

Shannon Downing

All eyes are on Sam as the new series unfolds