A man has been charged after three London university students stabbed at Egham train station

4 hours ago

A man has been charged after three Royal Holloway students suffered knife injuries following a fight at Egham train station.

George Turner was charged by the British Transport Police with three counts of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and one count of Possession of an Offensive Weapon.

The 21-year-old from Whitton will appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 10th February).

During the violent altercation on Friday 6th February, two 20-year-olds sustained stab wounds and a 22-year-old suffered facial slash injuries. An 18-year-old was also assaulted.

Royal Holloway, University of London confirmed three of the victims as students of the institution.

Officers were called to Egham train station in Surrey at around 9pm. The victims were taken to hospital and none of them are in life-threatening condition.

A 23-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were also arrested in connection with the incident, but have now been released on bail.

A 33-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) has been released on bail.

No one else is being sought in connection with this investigation.

A spokesperson for Royal Holloway, University of London, said: “We are aware of an incident at Egham train station on Friday 6 February in which three of our students were injured. Police arrested a suspect shortly after the incident and confirmed there was no ongoing threat. There have since been two further arrests. Our teams supported the students involved and will continue to offer help.

“Out of respect for those involved and the ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. Our Wellbeing teams are available to support any students should they have concerns, and we would urge people to follow Surrey Police and British Transport Police channels for further updates, as opposed to relying on unverified sources.”

Gemma Taylor, Chief Inspector at Surrey Police said, “Runnymede Safer Neighbourhood team are working with our partners, including Royal Holloway University, this week to provide reassurance to local residents and our student population. I would encourage anyone to call police, contact us online, or approach an officer directly if you have any safety concerns.”

The British Transport Police has asked anyone with information that could help police to text BTP on 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, using the reference 682 of 6 February.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, Royal Holloway students can call the Student Union’s nightline at 0207 631 0101 between 6pm and 8am.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons