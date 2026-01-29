Edinburgh University’s Teviot Row House set to reopen in March

3 hours ago

Teviot Row House, the world’s oldest purpose-built student union, is set to reopen in March following a three year refurbishment process.

The building has served as the student union for the University of Edinburgh for 136 years, first opening in 1889. Throughout its history it has served as a space for students and socieities to meet and socialise.

It closed in September 2023 for renovations aimed at making the building more accessible and energy efficient.

Initially, the building was set to reopen in early 2025, but developers ran into problems with the historic building’s electric systems that required extensive rewiring works that delayed the project.

The building has also operated as a Fringe venue, hosting Gilded Baloon for almost 40 years prior to closing its doors in 2023. Gilded have since used the university’s Appleton Tower to host shows, but is expected to return to Teviot in 2026.

The student union has been using Potterrow and Pleasance Bar and Café as their main bar areas, and the university has opened a study hub in 40 George Square to provide additional study space while the building is closed.

The university has partnered with Page Park architects to ensure the works stay true to the building’s history. Spaces like the Library Bar and Debating Hall will remain the same as before the renovations, with only a few “subtle renovations”.

The largest change will be the transformation of the underground sports bar into a new bar and restaurant which will also be made accessible from Charles Street Lane at the rear of the building.

Professor Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh said: “At the University of Edinburgh, we are proud to continue to invest in improving the experience of our students.