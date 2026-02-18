Scotty T reveals more about ‘casual’ relationship with son’s mum, a Newcastle Uni student

He’s known her for nine years and explained they’re ‘fully invested in being the best parents ever’

Geordie Shore’s Scotty T has opened up about becoming a dad and his relationship with the mother of his son.

The 37-year-old welcomed his son with a Newcastle University student back in summer 2025.

He’s since revealed further details about his arrangement with the student to The Sun, explaining the extent of the pair’s relationship.

The TV personality was previously handed a year-long driving ban after he was pulled over with cocaine in his system.

However Scotty since described becoming parents as “the best thing we’ve ever done.”

Explaining how he knew the woman, Scotty explained the mother of his son is actually someone he’s known for nine years, despite assumptions of them being a one night stand.

Scotty T also revealed that the pair were previously expecting a baby together: “She actually fell pregnant the year before [with my child] but sadly lost the baby.

“I was devastated and gutted, and she was as well. I was there for her more because she was upset. We ended up sleeping together again. And she was pregnant again. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

He described their relationship as “casual” but confirmed they were never together: “Because of Geordie Shore, everyone thinks I must be casual with everyone and that I must not talk to girls again (after sleeping with them). But I’m a gentleman, really.”

Scott described the feeling of hearing the news of his son’s arrival, receiving a call of the early labour when he was on his way out. Sitting with the mother of his child from that Saturday until Tuesday, he described the experience as “overwhelming.”

“I want to make sure that nothing else goes wrong,” he said. Scott also admitted: “I was so excited. I was just crying my eyes out. It was the maddest, most exciting, worrying time of my life. And seeing it all and that it was just like whoa.”

Despite not being in a relationship with the baby’s mother, Scott sees the child as much as he can.

His son previously had jaundice and spent a lot of time in hospital during his early days. Scott said: “With them being back and forth at the hospital, it was very tough. My heart sinks every time. I just want to do anything I can to make sure that nothing else goes wrong.”

On announcing the news of the baby to the public, Geordie Shore’s Scotty T explained his fears of other women coming forward, claiming he fathered their children: “A lot of people would have seen I had the baby and would have thought ‘oh this girl, she’s just trapped him’. It does happen.

“A lot of people would be thinking like she’s done that on purpose, but there was nothing like that. It was not like that at all. We are fully invested in being the best parents ever.”

Speaking about potentially going back on the MTV show, Scott said he hoped he will be invited back if filming starts up again. He added: “A lot’s changed since I’ve lost my driving licence.

“There’s a lot more important things going on. Like my baby being born. It was just a silly thing, and I paid the price.”

Scott said: “I’ll just live every day as it comes. I’ve already won, because I’ve had the baby, I’ve already got my legacy. And he’s going to be mint. I hope he’s a right t*** when he’s older, because then I’ll know exactly how it was for my mother and father.”

