The Tab

Here’s a guide to the best spots for an autumn walk in London

From someone who takes their step count seriously

Reo Lane | Features

Feeling suffocated by lectures, deadlines, or the constant buzz of city life? In need of a change of scenery? You’ve come to the right place.

With reading week just around the corner, it’s the perfect excuse to escape campus for a while. Luckily, London is packed with green spaces to soak up some calm.

Here are six of London’s best spots to unwind when the lecture hall gets too loud.

Highgate Wood and Queen’s Wood

A short walk away from Highgate Station, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Wood offer a surprising level of tranquillity for somewhere so close to central London.

Whether you’re after a peaceful woodland stroll or a bit of frolicking in the fields, Highgate Wood has something for everyone. Once you’ve soaked up the scenery, cross the road to Queen’s Wood to enjoy an oat chai or hot chocolate over at Queen’s Wood Café  before taking another wander among the trees.

Battersea Park

via Google Maps

Along the Thames path lies Battersea Park, undoubtedly one of London’s most varied and vibrant green spaces.

Besides the tree-lined pavements and sunlit fields, you can take pedal boats across the lakes, marvel  at the Buddhist Peace Pagoda, or stroll through the Victorian gardens. Whether you’re an avid cyclist, training for a marathon or off on a mental health walk, visitors of Battersea Park are all united by the same goal: escaping the city smog.

Richmond Park

In need of a proper break? Richmond Park is the place to go. Just a short train journey away from central London, it’s the ultimate reset destination.

Most Read

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

Filled with wide open fields, ancient oak trees and wild deer, there’s always something to see. It’s the perfect spot to get some fresh air away from those overheated seminar rooms. Richmond Park proves you don’t need to leave London to get a much-needed dose of nature.

Hampstead Heath

Packed with dog-walkers and their impeccably dressed pups, Hampstead Heath doubles as London’s canine catwalk – and yes, their outfits are probably better than yours.

Located right outside Hampstead Heath station and a short walk away from the underground, it’s super convenient to get to. With vast expanses of grassy meadows, it’s perfect for having your very own Little Women field moment (if you know, you know).

Once you’ve soaked up the greenery, take a trip to the Hill Garden and Pergola for a spectacular view of the park within a 20th-century Georgian arbour and terrace.

Epping Forest

Fancy a trek? Even though it’s located all the way over in zone 6, Epping Forest is well connected to central London via both the Central line and the Weaver line.

With over 2,400 hectares of centuries-old forest, it’s the closest green space you’ll find to London resembling a jungle.

Whether you’re an amateur hiker or a digicam warrior, you’ll be sure to enjoy what Epping Forest has to offer. Top tip – go in November if you want to feel like you’re in the Twilight franchise.

 

Reo Lane | Features
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Family of London student killed in ‘hit-and-run’ releases heartbreaking statement

Imperial College London set to host an interactive mural project at White City campus

Feeling the cold? Here are 10 seasonal activities to do in London this autumn

Latest

Body language expert exposes secret Celebrity Traitors moment that sealed the final’s fate

Hebe Hancock

I didn’t see this

Celebrity Traitors cast ranked

It’s been the best time ever, so here’s a final and thorough ranking of The Celebrity Traitors cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

How on EARTH can season two ever beat this!?

Sam Smith

Sam Smith opens up about getting liposuction at just 13 after years of being bullied

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They had their parents’ full support

Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

Hayley Soen

Shock! It was all staged

The four celebs who have already been asked to do The Celebrity Traitors series two

Ellissa Bain

The cast is going to be stacked

Review: just RED

Madeleine Wood

A painful and soulful portrait of a life with chronic pain

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

Claudia Cox

Apparently he does do some work

It’s time: Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Manchester Christmas Markets

Jessica Owen

Anyone fancy a Yorkshire pudding wrap?

Here’s a guide to the best spots for an autumn walk in London

Reo Lane

From someone who takes their step count seriously

Wait, is ChatGPT really banning health advice? Here’s what’s actually happening

Hebe Hancock

What will I use to diagnose myself now?!

Body language expert exposes secret Celebrity Traitors moment that sealed the final’s fate

Hebe Hancock

I didn’t see this

Celebrity Traitors cast ranked

It’s been the best time ever, so here’s a final and thorough ranking of The Celebrity Traitors cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

How on EARTH can season two ever beat this!?

Sam Smith

Sam Smith opens up about getting liposuction at just 13 after years of being bullied

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They had their parents’ full support

Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

Hayley Soen

Shock! It was all staged

The four celebs who have already been asked to do The Celebrity Traitors series two

Ellissa Bain

The cast is going to be stacked

Review: just RED

Madeleine Wood

A painful and soulful portrait of a life with chronic pain

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

Claudia Cox

Apparently he does do some work

It’s time: Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Manchester Christmas Markets

Jessica Owen

Anyone fancy a Yorkshire pudding wrap?

Here’s a guide to the best spots for an autumn walk in London

Reo Lane

From someone who takes their step count seriously

Wait, is ChatGPT really banning health advice? Here’s what’s actually happening

Hebe Hancock

What will I use to diagnose myself now?!