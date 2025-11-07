Here’s a guide to the best spots for an autumn walk in London

From someone who takes their step count seriously

40 mins ago

Feeling suffocated by lectures, deadlines, or the constant buzz of city life? In need of a change of scenery? You’ve come to the right place.

With reading week just around the corner, it’s the perfect excuse to escape campus for a while. Luckily, London is packed with green spaces to soak up some calm.

Here are six of London’s best spots to unwind when the lecture hall gets too loud.

Highgate Wood and Queen’s Wood

A short walk away from Highgate Station, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Wood offer a surprising level of tranquillity for somewhere so close to central London.

Whether you’re after a peaceful woodland stroll or a bit of frolicking in the fields, Highgate Wood has something for everyone. Once you’ve soaked up the scenery, cross the road to Queen’s Wood to enjoy an oat chai or hot chocolate over at Queen’s Wood Café before taking another wander among the trees.

Battersea Park

Along the Thames path lies Battersea Park, undoubtedly one of London’s most varied and vibrant green spaces.

Besides the tree-lined pavements and sunlit fields, you can take pedal boats across the lakes, marvel at the Buddhist Peace Pagoda, or stroll through the Victorian gardens. Whether you’re an avid cyclist, training for a marathon or off on a mental health walk, visitors of Battersea Park are all united by the same goal: escaping the city smog.

Richmond Park

In need of a proper break? Richmond Park is the place to go. Just a short train journey away from central London, it’s the ultimate reset destination.

Filled with wide open fields, ancient oak trees and wild deer, there’s always something to see. It’s the perfect spot to get some fresh air away from those overheated seminar rooms. Richmond Park proves you don’t need to leave London to get a much-needed dose of nature.

Hampstead Heath

Packed with dog-walkers and their impeccably dressed pups, Hampstead Heath doubles as London’s canine catwalk – and yes, their outfits are probably better than yours.

Located right outside Hampstead Heath station and a short walk away from the underground, it’s super convenient to get to. With vast expanses of grassy meadows, it’s perfect for having your very own Little Women field moment (if you know, you know).

Once you’ve soaked up the greenery, take a trip to the Hill Garden and Pergola for a spectacular view of the park within a 20th-century Georgian arbour and terrace.

Epping Forest

Fancy a trek? Even though it’s located all the way over in zone 6, Epping Forest is well connected to central London via both the Central line and the Weaver line.

With over 2,400 hectares of centuries-old forest, it’s the closest green space you’ll find to London resembling a jungle.

Whether you’re an amateur hiker or a digicam warrior, you’ll be sure to enjoy what Epping Forest has to offer. Top tip – go in November if you want to feel like you’re in the Twilight franchise.