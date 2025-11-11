The Tab

The best London cinemas every student should go to

London isn’t short of cinemas, but finding one that actually feels worth leaving your flat for is another story.

Muna Aden | Guides

London is full of great places to watch films, but few cinemas still feel like they’re made for people who love them. In a city full of big chain-company cinemas, independent screens are much more personal and much less assaulting to our pockets.

Here are some of the best cinemas in London that won’t break the bank and will leave you with wonderful memories. 

Curzon Bloomsbury


Tucked under the Brunswick Centre, Curzon Bloomsbury is calm and understated. With the under 25 membership, you can experience comfortable seats, sharp sound and an engaged audience. It screens smaller international releases and independent films that rarely reach mainstream cinemas. It’s a good place to spend a few hours when you want to  be compelled to think, rather than switch off. 

Prince Charles Cinema, Leicester Square

a black and white photo of a movie theater

Via Unsplash

Prince Charles is worn around the edges, but that’s part of what makes it great. It runs cult marathons, quote-alongs and double bills, and the audience shows up ready for it. There’s no pretence, just people who really like films and don’t mind a cinema that looks like it’s been lived in.

BFI Southbank


BFI Southbank is the closest thing London has to a national cinema. It takes itself seriously in the best way, with everything from silent film screenings to new British releases. Student tickets are only £4, and the building has a sense of history that makes every screening feel important. The bar and river view outside make it easy to stay long after the credits.

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

Barbican Cinema

people walking on sidewalk during daytime

Via Unsplash

Barbican Cinema sits inside one of the city’s most striking buildings. It focuses on global cinema, classic revivals and documentaries, paired with the 16-25 free membership it makes for the perfect third space for students. The audience tends to be quiet and focused, which suits the atmosphere. It’s the kind of place that reminds you why cinemas matter, especially when the rest of the city feels too fast. 

Rio Cinema, Dalston

man in black jacket riding bicycle on road during daytime

Via Unsplash

Rio Cinema has been in Hackney for more than a century and still feels independent in every sense. The programming mixes arthouse, local films and the occasional blockbuster. The crowd is mixed and friendly, the tickets are affordable, and the building itself has real character.

These cinemas are reminders that London’s film scene is still worth showing up for. They make watching a film feel like part of city life rather than a way to escape it.

Featured image via Unsplash/YouTube

Muna Aden | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

‘Deeply concerning’: SOAS releases statement on alum’s detention in the US

Pints, pitchers and sticky tables: Here’s the ultimate London Wetherspoons guide

Here’s your official guide to the six best spots for an autumn walk in London

Latest

I found the best charity shopping route in York so you don’t have to

Freya Burberry

We all know students love a bargain

selling sunset cast season nine feud insta

The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Claudia Cox

Chelsea really triumphed

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Suchismita Ghosh

Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes

Uni of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

Jessica Owen

The warning was sent to students on a specific English Literature module

Pluribus Zosia villain

The actress who plays the most mysterious character in Pluribus explains who she really is

Harrison Brocklehurst

Zosia is the wildest character on TV right now

‘Pits of hell’: What the state of behind the scenes at Selling Sunset is *really* like right now

Hayley Soen

‘It’s not the show I signed up for’

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Ellissa Bain

Literally obsessed

Student group forms in solidarity with Lancaster University strike action

Erin Malik

The Lancaster Student Solidarity group have released a statement on the Action Short Of Strike

Max Whelan

Hot criminal launches OnlyFans after hilarious response to his arresting officer goes viral

Kieran Galpin

He really put the mug in mugshot, but he’s charging more than Lily Phillips

‘I just think he’s metro’: Annie from Love Is Blind talks speculation on Nick’s sexuality

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even adressed the ‘size queen’ comment

I found the best charity shopping route in York so you don’t have to

Freya Burberry

We all know students love a bargain

selling sunset cast season nine feud insta

The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Claudia Cox

Chelsea really triumphed

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Suchismita Ghosh

Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes

Uni of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

Jessica Owen

The warning was sent to students on a specific English Literature module

Pluribus Zosia villain

The actress who plays the most mysterious character in Pluribus explains who she really is

Harrison Brocklehurst

Zosia is the wildest character on TV right now

‘Pits of hell’: What the state of behind the scenes at Selling Sunset is *really* like right now

Hayley Soen

‘It’s not the show I signed up for’

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Ellissa Bain

Literally obsessed

Student group forms in solidarity with Lancaster University strike action

Erin Malik

The Lancaster Student Solidarity group have released a statement on the Action Short Of Strike

Max Whelan

Hot criminal launches OnlyFans after hilarious response to his arresting officer goes viral

Kieran Galpin

He really put the mug in mugshot, but he’s charging more than Lily Phillips

‘I just think he’s metro’: Annie from Love Is Blind talks speculation on Nick’s sexuality

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even adressed the ‘size queen’ comment