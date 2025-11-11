The best London cinemas every student should go to

London isn’t short of cinemas, but finding one that actually feels worth leaving your flat for is another story.

4 hours ago

London is full of great places to watch films, but few cinemas still feel like they’re made for people who love them. In a city full of big chain-company cinemas, independent screens are much more personal and much less assaulting to our pockets.

Here are some of the best cinemas in London that won’t break the bank and will leave you with wonderful memories.

Curzon Bloomsbury



Tucked under the Brunswick Centre, Curzon Bloomsbury is calm and understated. With the under 25 membership, you can experience comfortable seats, sharp sound and an engaged audience. It screens smaller international releases and independent films that rarely reach mainstream cinemas. It’s a good place to spend a few hours when you want to be compelled to think, rather than switch off.

Prince Charles Cinema, Leicester Square

Prince Charles is worn around the edges, but that’s part of what makes it great. It runs cult marathons, quote-alongs and double bills, and the audience shows up ready for it. There’s no pretence, just people who really like films and don’t mind a cinema that looks like it’s been lived in.

BFI Southbank





BFI Southbank is the closest thing London has to a national cinema. It takes itself seriously in the best way, with everything from silent film screenings to new British releases. Student tickets are only £4, and the building has a sense of history that makes every screening feel important. The bar and river view outside make it easy to stay long after the credits.

Barbican Cinema

Barbican Cinema sits inside one of the city’s most striking buildings. It focuses on global cinema, classic revivals and documentaries, paired with the 16-25 free membership it makes for the perfect third space for students. The audience tends to be quiet and focused, which suits the atmosphere. It’s the kind of place that reminds you why cinemas matter, especially when the rest of the city feels too fast.

Rio Cinema, Dalston

Rio Cinema has been in Hackney for more than a century and still feels independent in every sense. The programming mixes arthouse, local films and the occasional blockbuster. The crowd is mixed and friendly, the tickets are affordable, and the building itself has real character.

These cinemas are reminders that London’s film scene is still worth showing up for. They make watching a film feel like part of city life rather than a way to escape it.

Featured image via Unsplash/YouTube



