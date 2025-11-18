Reiss reveals the exact conversations he and Leisha had that caused their tragic MAFS split

10 seconds ago

In the last week, it’s been revealed that despite happily making it to final vows, MAFS UK 2025 couple Leisha and Reiss have split up. They arrived to the show’s reunion separately.

The pair were up and down throughout the show. They had their fair few arguments, but always seemed to work it out. Leisha was more intense than Reiss was, and he said he felt “pressure” to keep up with how into the relationship she was. In the end, they said at the reunion it hadn’t worked out. Now, in an interview with The Sun, Reiss has shared more about what caused that.

Yet again, he singled in on “drama” being the reason he didn’t want to carry things on with Leisha. “What pushed me away was the drama,” he said. However, he did then go into more detail about exact conversations the couple had, that ended it all. He started by explaining off-screen moments from the show, before revealing what carried on outside of the experiment.

“There were certain things that happened off camera that were too dramatic for me,” Reiss said. “I was sitting with Leisha one night and she said to me, ‘Did you go on holiday earlier in the year or last year?’ I said, ‘I went to Marbella with a few of my mates’.

“She said, ‘Oh…’ and I said, ‘What’s the matter?’ She said, ‘I don’t like boys who go to Marbella’. She got a bit funny with me and I said, ‘Are you actually getting the hump about me going on holiday before I even knew you?’ She was p*ssed off. It was that kind of stuff that was pushing me away.”

Reiss also claimed Leisha was jealous, and didn’t like when a MAFS producer complimented his looks. He said: “One of the female producers on MAFS said to me, ‘Your hair is getting long, are you going to have a hair cut or keep it long?’

“It was coming towards the end of the experiment – I was with Leisha at the time – and I said, ‘I don’t know yet’. When me and Leisha walked away, she was fuming. I said, ‘What’s the matter?’ She said, ‘You better get a haircut now’. I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m guessing it was because the woman said she liked my hair long.”

After the experiment, they were still having arguments. That’s when he decided to end things. “After the experiment, Leisha was coming to Essex and we were having arguments, I was going to Scotland and we were having arguments,” Reiss said.

“I realised it’s not what I wanted. I want a relationship where you’re each other’s biggest supporter. Growing up, my mum and dad were always at each other’s throats and I believe that’s why I can’t stand drama. It affects my energy.”

Reiss has also admitted he got back with his ex after splitting from Leisha. Messy!

