Umm, could new alcohol licensing laws mean the Otley Run becomes less boozy?

Leeds City Council said there was overwhelming support to restrict rowdy behaviour on the city’s famous pub crawl

Toby Almond | News

Stricter controls on alcohol licensing are set to be extended along the famous Otley Run pub crawl route.

Leeds City Council said there was overwhelming support for measures to help restrict rowdy behaviour on the pub crawl.

A Cumulative Impact Area (CIA), designed to limit harm from excessive alcohol sales, will be extended between Headingley and Hyde Park Corner.

In yesterday’s council’s Licensing Committee meeting, councillors voted to progress with the restrictions following an analysis of police crime data and public consultation.

A report to the committee said: “Extending the Headingley CIA would address concerns about antisocial behaviour and public disorder along Otley Road and Headingley Lane.”

Businesses in CIA areas must demonstrate they would not add to drink-related problems when applying to sell alcohol or for changes to their licences.

But JD Wetherspoon, which runs the only pub in the extended CIA area, the Golden Beam, did not support the proposal, arguing a more detailed consultation is needed.

The image shows the Golden Beam pub

The Golden Beam on Headingley Lane

The business questioned whether curbs on new licences or opening hours were justified on the Otley Run.

Its consultation response said: “A policy which goes beyond addressing the point of concern which gives rise to it is irrational.”

Last week, the Golden Beam was partially granted an extension of 30 minutes to the hours it can serve alcohol each day.

The pub was previously refused permission to serve Otley Runners after making an application to remove a condition on its premises licence.

Dozens of residents in Headingley have voiced support for extending the CIA in an initial consultation in November last year.

The council decided a more targeted six-week consultation was needed with residents and business.

Councillors were told that 14 public responses were received to the latest consultation, all in support of extending the CIA.

Speaking at Tuesday’s Licensing Committee meeting, Conservative councillor Neil Buckley said: “It’s a shame about the Otley Run”.

“If it was proportionate and people had fun and didn’t cause trouble, it would be great”, he added.

Kiera Ford, a Biology student at the University of Leeds said: “The Otley Run is great fun and an brilliant experience for students in Leeds, but I imagine locals get sick of drunk students in costumes every weekend.”

