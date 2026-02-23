Body language expert brutally reveals who isn’t attracted to their partner on Love Is Blind

Let’s be honest, we can all tell when a someone isn’t attracted to their partner to their partner on Love Is Blind, and now a body language expert has pinpointed exactly who they are.

Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman spoke on behalf of Casino.ca to expose who’s not physically attracted to their partner.

Mike and Emma

According to Inbaal, it seems like neither Mike nor Emma are attracted to each other, so at least the feeling is mutual!

She claims: “Mike and Emma demonstrate no attraction towards one another. They’re not seen reaching out towards each other, there’s not a lot of eye contact, they don’t choose to sit side by side when there are other people around them.

“There is no animosity, but in the family meetings, each of them is more focused on hashing things out with their relatives than in being close with their prospective spouse.”

Amber and Jordan

I’m still not over their initial reveal, with Inbaal saying that it was a “sign of things to come.”

During their initial reveal Inbaal claimed: “When the screens open, Jordan’s chin is pointed upwards, defiant and proud, dominant. Amber’s chin is lowered, submissive. This is the first sign of compatibility for the pair, and the last.

“They’re walking towards each other, Jordan glances upwards, as if thanking the heavens, as Amber is better looking than he expected. Not so for Amber, whose smile is dampened. She glances downwards, a little disappointed at what she sees.”

She continued: “When she’s about to hug him, Amber spreads her hands and fingers to the sides in a childlike way, like a dutiful little girl about to give her uncle a hug. Not passionate or romantic at all.

“When he leans in to kiss her, still laughing about how lucky he is, Amber pulls back a bit. When she returns his kiss, she’s just giving things a chance.”

Inbaal then claims that Amber isn’t “keen or attracted” to Jordan “at all”, saying: “Amber hugs him with her cheek to his body, trying to create a bond of comfort with Jordan, but she’ll struggle to form a bond of passion.

“When they sit down, Amber’s face is a little sad. She’s trying her best to hide it, but Amber is crushed. She glances away from Jordan, and closes her eyes, and covers her face with her hand, all signs that she’s trying to go back to being single, blocking Jordan away.”

According to Inbaal, Amber is now “trying to make the most of a bad situation”, claiming: “She doesn’t squirm or step away when Jordan rubs her back, but she doesn’t reciprocate his affection either.

“There’s no reason to believe that Amber is at all attracted to Jordan, although she is still fond of his character, and is happy when she is beside him, just not too close.”

