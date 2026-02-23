Emma admits that meeting Mike’s parents on Love Is Blind was very ‘awkward’ and ‘stressful’

We could all feel the tension in the room when Emma was meeting Mike’s parents on Love Is Blind for the first time, and now she’s spoken out about the moment.

Mike previously told her parents and siblings when he met them: “The more that I’m thinking about it, I don’t think I can. I haven’t asked [Emma], and I told [her] I will not push [her]. I respect [her] decision, whatever it is.”

She explained the moment the topic of kids was brought up to Us Weekly, recalling: ““He was giving me that autonomy to choose and the support there with his family, and with mine too.

“I think it was now, [like, here you are] integrating and meeting family for the first time. You’re trying to explain that you’re engaged and that this process does work, but then also throwing the layer of ‘kid yes’ or ‘kid no’ into it.”

Emma added that his family “loves kids” and were very passionate about seeing Mike become a dad one day.

She continued: “I think that was something very stressful for me, like, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize that this became real.’ I think, for me, it became an added layer of just complexity to me and Mike’s bubble.

“It is about me and Mike, but it’s also about his family and my family. And, yeah, so it’ll be interesting to watch, but I did feel awkward.”

