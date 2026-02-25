Wait, there’s a really messy off-camera divide between the Love Is Blind girls

Amber appears to have just seriously thrown shade at her Love Is Blind female co-stars by tagging just half of the girls on season 10. She said that Miami is “for the girls’ girls” just days after sharing a photo with Jessica with the caption: “Do not mess with my girls 💃🏼 ever.”

Obviously, that time was for when Chris really hurt Jessica’s feelings, and Amber had strong words with him. But now she’s shared a photo with the girls, which included her meeting up with Emma, Brittany, Christine, Rosalyn and Keya, and not the other ladies.

In the short video, you can hear the girls say, “Boss b****es, choosing ourselves.” This divide is purely speculation from viewers, because Amber is following those who weren’t tagged, such as Bri, Priyanka, and Ashley, so it’s not like they seem to really dislike each other.

However, this cast meet-up leaves Bri, Priyanka, and Ashley out of the friendship group. Someone commented on a post shared by Amber with Jessica with, “YOU understood the assignment. Bri did NOT!” And ouch, because it looks like they’re not friendly with Bri.

Looking at who follows who, Brittany doesn’t follow Bri, and vice versa. To add to the divide, on the same night most of the girlies went for drinks, Priyanka was meeting up with Bri for noodles. Ashley and Priyanka are super close, with Priyanka calling her “wifey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Morrison (@amber_catherine9)

It looks like Bri just shaded the girls back, because she shared a post with, “Best investment I ever made was in myself,” with the words, “My favourite beast inside me is working 34 years to build a life I’m proud of and refusing to let anyone make me feel small.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

Bri does, however, follow Ashley, Emma, Rosalyn, Keya and Jessica. And if you remember correctly, a lot of people are giving her backlash for standing with Amber and laughing at everything Chris said, while not defending Jessica, while Amber did.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.